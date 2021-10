What’s behind the Door 59? Canaltech’s studio! This is where we recorded this Podcast with our team, where EVERYTHING goes about science and technology…What’s behind the Door 59? Canaltech’s studio! That’s where we recorded this Podcast with our team, where EVERYTHING about science and technology… minus digital grievances. Relax listening to our episodes to get informed and have a good laugh with our (slightly) normal crowd!

Listen to this episode (from Podcast Porta 101) Adriano Ponte, Fábio Jordan, Rudy Caro and Pedro Cipoli talking about one of the most expensive notebooks in the Brazilian market launched by Apple at its October event 2021 with its new AirPods, HomePod mini (in new color) and its new Apple Music services.