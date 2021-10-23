changing-the-mac-menu-bar-size

The macOS menu bar is the place at the top of the screen that has menus and icons to navigate applications, perform commands, check important information, call the Control Center and other tasks.

What to do when the Mac won’t shut down

How to set up two simultaneous audio outputs on Mac

How to put videos into Keynote presentations (iPhone, iPad and Mac)

How to reduce Mac animations

In addition, the menu bar can also load shortcuts for applications that store quick commands, no need to open a desktop window. All these attributes make this space an important way to interact with the Mac and extract the best user experience. accessibility that limits your access, we have an excellent alternative to solve this: increase the size of the menu bar. This is a native function of macOS and very simple to access, giving a good help for those with greater limitations.