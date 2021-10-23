Changing the Mac Menu Bar Size

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 23, 2021
The macOS menu bar is the place at the top of the screen that has menus and icons to navigate applications, perform commands, check important information, call the Control Center and other tasks.

In addition, the menu bar can also load shortcuts for applications that store quick commands, no need to open a desktop window. All these attributes make this space an important way to interact with the Mac and extract the best user experience. accessibility that limits your access, we have an excellent alternative to solve this: increase the size of the menu bar. This is a native function of macOS and very simple to access, giving a good help for those with greater limitations.

Then check how to increase the size of the menu bar easily.

Step 1:

Open the System Preferences app. Then go to “Accessibility”.

Access the Mac “Accessibility” options – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 2:

On the side tab, click on “Display” and then on the drop-down menu under “Menu Bar Size” and choose “Large”.

Choose the indicated option to increase the menu bar – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 3:

quit the application. When the window to end the session appears, click on “End Session Now”.

Confirm the change by ending the session in macOS – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Ready! When you log in on your Mac, you’ll see the menu bar large and much more visible. Take advantage of this tip to improve your use with your Apple computer.

