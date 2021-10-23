take-care,-boeing!-nasa-wants-other-private-companies-to-launch-astronauts-to-the-iss

NASA plans to hire other private sector companies to take their astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS). The space agency this week released a request for information, which would be the first step toward new contracts. The news comes two weeks after Boeing announced another postponement of the flight test of the Starliner capsule, contracted by the North American agency under the Commercial Crew Program.

Starliner launch was supposed to have happened in August this year, but problems with its valves led to a series of delays, until NASA and Boing opted to move the launch to next year — but still without any date forecast. “NASA needs additional crew rotation flights to the space station in addition to the twelve missions the agency has granted Boeing and SpaceX under current contracts,” explained Phil McAlister, director of commercial space flights at the US agency.