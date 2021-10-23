Take care, Boeing! NASA wants other private companies to launch astronauts to the ISS
NASA plans to hire other private sector companies to take their astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS). The space agency this week released a request for information, which would be the first step toward new contracts. The news comes two weeks after Boeing announced another postponement of the flight test of the Starliner capsule, contracted by the North American agency under the Commercial Crew Program.
Starliner launch was supposed to have happened in August this year, but problems with its valves led to a series of delays, until NASA and Boing opted to move the launch to next year — but still without any date forecast. “NASA needs additional crew rotation flights to the space station in addition to the twelve missions the agency has granted Boeing and SpaceX under current contracts,” explained Phil McAlister, director of commercial space flights at the US agency.
NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley during the Demo-2 mission (Image: Reproduction/NASA/Bill Ingalls)
In 2014, through the Commercial Crew Program, NASA has contracted Boeing and SpaceX to transport their astronauts to and from the ISS once the space shuttle program retired in 2011 and since then, the US has depended on Russia for this transport. In response to the contract, Boeing manufactured the Starliner spacecraft, which, so far, has carried out only one unmanned test flight in 2017 , in which the ship failed to reach the ISS due to a software error. In contrast, SpaceX has already carried out three manned missions and plans the next one for next week. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?
NASA expected flights initial commercial crews started from 2014, but delays by SpaceX and Boeing led the agency to continue shipping its astronauts to space via the Russian Soyuz spacecraft. Only in May 394550 did the first crew, Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, arrive on the ISS under the Commercial Crew Program contract with the Demo-2 mission.
Future flight systems will have up to 2027 to acquire certification for manned flights, according to NASA. The number of additional commercial missions or seats the agency plans to hire for each flight will be determined according to the specifications of each of the missions.
Source: Space.com
