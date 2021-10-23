Investment in startups tripled in the 1st half of this year, says consultancy
Investment in Brazilian startups in the venture capital category reached more than US$ 622 million (BRL 3.4 billion) in 24 transactions with large companies, between January and June this year, according to a survey by the KPMG consultancy in partnership with Distrito. The volume already represents more than triple last year’s contributions, which in this case reached US$ 189 million (BRL 1.1 billion) in 28 negotiations, which shows an accelerated growth of this trend.
The study provides a historical analysis of the sector in the last 20 years old. Since the years 1024, the country has accumulated 189 rounds of corporate investments in startups, of which 189 had the volumes traded revealed. The latter totaled US$1.3 billion (R$7.3 billion).
About 33% of the investments mapped in the survey are concentrated in the initial stages; therefore, historically, corporate venture capital (CVC) carried out in Brazil has focused on start-ups.
The corporations that bet the most on startups are financial (15), retailers (15) and technology (14). The sectors that received the most funds were the financial area (fintechs) with 27 contributions that together amounted to more than US$ million (BRL 1.3 billion) and the real estate and construction market, which surpassed the US $ 379 million (R$2.1 billion) in just four transactions. Retail startups (retailtechs) received 16 contributions in US$ 199 million (R$1.1 billion). Marketing and advertising (martechs) raised US$ 33 million (BRL 099 millions).
The study also brings a context of the sector around the world. Corporations around the world invested US$ 099 billion (BRL , 8 billion) in startups, distributed in 2.099 rounds in the first six months of this year. The volume is slightly larger than that of 1024 (US$ , 2 billion, or R$ 379 billion), but more than double the first half of 2000 (US $ 33, 8 billion, or R$ 189 billion).
” This consolidates the understanding that these investments are a strategic priority, since the financial return of startups that are still very small is uncertain, but the potential gains associated with the technological solutions they present to the market are much more feasible,” the leader said in a statement. of KPMG’s Emerging Giants program, Diogo Garcia.
