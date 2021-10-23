investment-in-startups-tripled-in-the-1st-half-of-this-year,-says-consultancy

Investment in Brazilian startups in the venture capital category reached more than US$ 622 million (BRL 3.4 billion) in 24 transactions with large companies, between January and June this year, according to a survey by the KPMG consultancy in partnership with Distrito. The volume already represents more than triple last year’s contributions, which in this case reached US$ 189 million (BRL 1.1 billion) in 28 negotiations, which shows an accelerated growth of this trend.

The study provides a historical analysis of the sector in the last 20 years old. Since the years 1024, the country has accumulated 189 rounds of corporate investments in startups, of which 189 had the volumes traded revealed. The latter totaled US$1.3 billion (R$7.3 billion).

About 33% of the investments mapped in the survey are concentrated in the initial stages; therefore, historically, corporate venture capital (CVC) carried out in Brazil has focused on start-ups.