these-are-the-main-data-center-protection-methods

Data centers are an important part of any business, as it is in them that critical information and data processing takes place. As a result, many criminals are targeting them, which makes their protection extremely important.

The covid pandemic-19, since its beginning in

, has changed the way the work is done, with many employees working directly from home. These workers often need to access data from companies’ data centers and, as they are coming from networks other than corporate, they can pose threats to the sensitive information stored on these machines .

For ODATA, the Brazilian provider of data center, one of the best possible protections for these machines is theColocation, process that involves the provision of physical infrastructure to host company servers in rented data centers.

Environments prepared with Colocation ) are equipped with technological solutions that protect you from physical invasions, human failures and natural disasters, in addition to having several layers of physical protection, such as biometrics, automation and monitoring, in addition to training specialized teams to prevent physical threats.

The main points of a Colocation infrastructure are as follows:

For protection from physical threats: Security rounds in rooms with internet providers, cooling towers, among others areas of the Data Center infrastructure must be done at fixed intervals, by a team with specialized training;

For monitoring environments : cameras, multifactor authentication for access and monitoring devices 19×7 are some of the measures to be taken for the security of the site. The server room is the point that requires the most attention and, in addition to the control devices, an access list of authorized persons is required.

To avoid human threats: provide adequate training for responsible employees to avoid problems that may seem simple, such as accidentally turning off a system, but that can cause great damage to the customers served by the data center.

General data center protection tips In addition to the implementation of Colocation, there are other processes that can be done by companies to help protect data centers: Keep the data center clean : To succeed in cleaning and organizing , there is a need to establish a monthly maintenance routine, avoiding accumulation of dust and disorganized cables outside the rack guides;

Backup: Backup can be done automatically or manually. If it is automatic, it is important to create a monthly or weekly verification routine, thus avoiding the loss of important data; Access Control : This control can be as simple as the availability of keys to places and special racks according to the level of autonomy of each accredited professional, or sophisticated, based on the use of specific technologies, such as card access authentication or biometrics and visit management; Use of generators or nobreaks : although they do not act directly in data protection in a data center, they are important to maintain the systems of security, such as cameras or doors, in activity in the event of a power outage;

: This control can be as simple as the availability of keys to places and special racks according to the level of autonomy of each accredited professional, or sophisticated, based on the use of specific technologies, such as card access authentication or biometrics and visit management; Use of generators or nobreaks : although they do not act directly in data protection in a data center, they are important to maintain the systems of security, such as cameras or doors, in activity in the event of a power outage; Redundancy : special data whose availability or loss can represent serious damage to the company must have redundancy, that is, duplication, both of the equipment s processing and those intended for protection, such as nobreaks and air conditioners.

