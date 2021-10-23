ruby-rose's-former-colleague-belies-the-actress-and-calls-her-“terrible”-and-“dictator”

This week, actress Ruby Rose used social media to report accidents, abuse and an unstable environment on the set of recordings of Batwoman. And despite that, The CW had not spoken up until now. But a note released exclusively to CBR by a former teammate of the actress, who served in the production as a production assistant, tells another side of the story.

“When I got into the industry, I was very lucky to get on certain shows like Supergirl, Sabrina and some movies, but the highlight of my entry into cinema was Batwoman in the first season,” began the CEO and founder of Constellate Films, Alexander J. Baxter, in the statement to the foreign portal. “I was an actor, aspiring to know more about the film industry, and when the work came out I was so excited, being a DC fan and a huge Warner Bros fan, I jumped at the opportunity.”

In the note, Alexander reveals that the team was professional and dedicated, as well as taking part in numerous night shoots, making everything an incredible experience. However, the executive reveals that everything changed when Ruby Rose joined the cast of Batwoman. “My philosophy was that I could learn as much as I could on set and then make my own movies. Little did I know about hell and how it affected me on these sets,” he reveals. “Since the first day , where her alleged injury prevented her from doing 75% of her work, she started his first day on the show without recognizing a single staff member other than anyone superior”.