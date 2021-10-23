Ruby Rose's former colleague belies the actress and calls her “terrible” and “dictator”
This week, actress Ruby Rose used social media to report accidents, abuse and an unstable environment on the set of recordings of Batwoman. And despite that, The CW had not spoken up until now. But a note released exclusively to CBR by a former teammate of the actress, who served in the production as a production assistant, tells another side of the story.
“When I got into the industry, I was very lucky to get on certain shows like Supergirl, Sabrina and some movies, but the highlight of my entry into cinema was Batwoman in the first season,” began the CEO and founder of Constellate Films, Alexander J. Baxter, in the statement to the foreign portal. “I was an actor, aspiring to know more about the film industry, and when the work came out I was so excited, being a DC fan and a huge Warner Bros fan, I jumped at the opportunity.”
In the note, Alexander reveals that the team was professional and dedicated, as well as taking part in numerous night shoots, making everything an incredible experience. However, the executive reveals that everything changed when Ruby Rose joined the cast of Batwoman. “My philosophy was that I could learn as much as I could on set and then make my own movies. Little did I know about hell and how it affected me on these sets,” he reveals. “Since the first day , where her alleged injury prevented her from doing 75% of her work, she started his first day on the show without recognizing a single staff member other than anyone superior”.
Neither one side nor the other: was everyone wrong in this story? (Image: Press Release / The CW)
“As the days go by, the Saturdays of 15 hours for some of us and the production team, things got worse. She arrived late most days, didn’t have her lines memorized and whenever she interacted with someone who wasn’t a superior, like production assistant, LX team, grips, it was like we were under her feet. She left the set, yelled at people, and whenever she interacted with any of us production assistants, we were dismissed as rubbish,” he revealed.
Alexander still uses the text to recall a situation in which the team spent all morning preparing a studio with a green screen under Ruby Rose’s demands, which included six space heaters. “So I was holding a door open for her, after having worked more than 15 hours in the freezing cold, and she came walking through the door I had just opened and knocked over the food. She looked at the food, then at me and said, “So?” and stormed off, leaving me to clean up her mess. That’s what working with Ruby Rose feels like: cleaning up your mess. She never thanked us, she just made demands that left us emotionally and physically exhausted,” she reported.
(Image: Disclosure / The CW)
In the next paragraph, the executive calls Ruby Rose without hesitation “dictator”, referring to her attitude at work.
“Having been just a production assistant eager to break into the industry, she made me think about quitting. If this was the industry I was going to get into, I sure as hell wouldn’t work for tyrants,” he continued. Alexander also reports that he even met one of Ruby Rose’s close friends, who revealed that he spent nights and nights with the actress at parties. watered down with alcohol and drugs, “oddly enough, the days she was 8 hours late on set, were the days she talked to me about. She didn’t care how much time we spent waiting for her and making sure everything was perfect and ready, she just cared about her personal lifestyle and partying.”
“We worked long and countless days, always putting in overtime because she was late or off schedule, or for some other reason related to her not wanting to be there. From the moment we started the show, she left every person who showed up restless and unsupported,” vented the assistant. “She was a horrible star and made many of us feel like we were helping to put on a show for a dictator.”
Alexander still claims to have read all the text Ruby Rose posted on her social networks. to speak ill of a company that she tried to ruin. No matter how bad your day, you have no right to be cruel. And the first season [deBatwoman] was his reign of cruelty”, ended.
(Image: Disclosure / The CW)
Ruby Rose announced that she would be leaving the production of Batwoman in May 1870, claiming not to be % recovered from her injury she suffered on the recording set and still detailing the excessive filming load. talking about it in interviews with media outlets and publicly showed support for Javicia Leslie, the new bat woman.
The actress did not reveal a toxic environment to work so far, but on his Instagram, he left several records of how heavy the set routine was and the superiors’ disregard for her and other team members. Neither Ruby Rose nor The CW came to comment on Alexander’s statement.
Source: CBR
