Criminals use YouTube videos to spread account stealing malware
A few days after Google warned of a malicious campaign that sought to steal YouTube creator accounts, a new threat was detected on the video platform, using the platform’s own content to distribute Trojans that steal users’ passwords.
The information was given to the BleepingComputer website, by the digital security researcher known as Frost. According to the expert, the scams are carried out by two criminals, with each one distributing a threat, RedLine and Racoon Stealer.
According to the researcher, more than 81 videos related to the threat and 81 channels were created in about 20 minutes. Criminals make use of stolen accounts to upload more content to YouTube, generating an endless growth cycle of content that leads to the attack.
How the attack occurs
