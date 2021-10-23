How to measure sleep quality in the Apple Watch Pillow app
For Apple Watch users who usually sleep with their watch on their wrist and, consequently, get an analysis of their night’s sleep through the Saúde app, native to iOS, the Pillow app can help you even more accurately measure the quality of your sleep.
Free from the iOS App Store and with a subscription option to access premium features, the app offers — even in its free version — a review of your night of sleep as distinct from times when you were in REM sleep, light and deep.
Despite features such as detailed heart rate analysis and audio recording throughout your night of sonority are premium and can only be accessed via subscription, the free version also provides a brief review of your heart rate during the night, with the recorded minimum, maximum and average numbers of your beats.
In the iOS App Store, search for the Pillow app and download it to your iPhone. Immediately, the watchOS version will also be installed on your Apple Watch. Go to the iOS App Store and download the Pillow app. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
Step 2:
When opening the app, first click on the gear icon to open the settings of the app, located at the top right of the screen. Open the app and click on the gear icon . Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
Step 3:
Scroll down and in the “Profile” section set your personal settings and preferences. Set your personal settings and preferences. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
Step 4:
in the “Notifications” section, tap “Sleep report” and set the time in that you prefer to receive the alert with your sleep report. Set the time you want to receive your sleep report. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
Step 5:
With the app properly configured, this next step is to sleep with your Apple Watch on your wrist. The next day, a report will be available with relevant information about the quality of your sleep. Step 6: when you open the app after your night’s sleep, right on the homepage, you will find interesting information, such as the times detected by the app that you were asleep, the total time without getting up from bed, a percentage of the quality of your sleep and a brief analysis of your heart rate during the night, with the recorded minimum, maximum and average numbers of your beats. To view more details of your sleep, click on the chart. Check relevant information from your night’s sleep and click on the graph. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
Step 7:
On the next screen, you can view the analysis of your sleep quality, divided between the types of light, deep REM sleep throughout the night—so-called “REM sleep” is when you are experiencing rapid eye movements, vivid dreams, involuntary muscle movements, intense brain activity, faster breathing and heart rate (Source: Your Health). Check relevant information about your night’s sleep and click on graphic. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
Step 8:
At the top of the screen, there are tabs related to a more detailed analysis of your heartbeat and the audio recording in the course of your night's sleep. However, these are premium content, which requires a subscription payment. If you are interested, the Pillow app offers a free trial of the premium features for 7 days, as long as one of the following plans is signed by your iCloud account: 1 month for R$ 14,90, 3 months for R$ 38 ,38, or 1 year for R$ ,.
