ebay-offers-workshops-for-brazilian-sellers-to-internationalize-business

Online shopping and auction site eBay has teamed up with B2GO, a content creation and curation platform, to promote online workshops for small businesses and individuals to learn how to sell their products on outside. The initiative started on Tuesday (20) and continues until 20 of October.

The workshops will address topics such as the importance of marketing and sales strategies to conquer the global markets. To participate, simply register on the official link and wait for the confirmation message. One workshop at a time will be released with the respective access links via e-mail, on the day scheduled for each seminar to take place.

The content will be presented by experts from the invited companies and by the event organizers . The workshops will take place twice a week and will last 90 minutes. eBay will take advantage of the initiative to present its solutions to the platform’s client merchants to internationalize quickly, with less investment and leaner infrastructure.