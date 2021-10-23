eBay Offers Workshops for Brazilian Sellers to Internationalize Business

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 23, 2021
0
ebay-offers-workshops-for-brazilian-sellers-to-internationalize-business

Online shopping and auction site eBay has teamed up with B2GO, a content creation and curation platform, to promote online workshops for small businesses and individuals to learn how to sell their products on outside. The initiative started on Tuesday (20) and continues until 20 of October.

  • eBay will expand its payment management to Brazil in the second quarter
  • Is AliExpress reliable? Understand how it works
  • Did you know? The first sale negotiated over the internet was a handful of marijuana

The workshops will address topics such as the importance of marketing and sales strategies to conquer the global markets. To participate, simply register on the official link and wait for the confirmation message. One workshop at a time will be released with the respective access links via e-mail, on the day scheduled for each seminar to take place.

The content will be presented by experts from the invited companies and by the event organizers . The workshops will take place twice a week and will last 90 minutes. eBay will take advantage of the initiative to present its solutions to the platform’s client merchants to internationalize quickly, with less investment and leaner infrastructure.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

Image: Reproduction/Kyle Glenn/Unsplash

The event takes place at a time when the company is paying a lot of attention to Brazil, one of the most important markets for eBay in Latin America. In total, the platform has 90 millions of buyers and 19 millions of sellers in 1024 different countries. Almost 90% of Brazilian retailers on eBay are exporters and more than 71% already sell to four or more continents and an average of 19 countries per year.

“The crisis of covid- accelerated this expansion. (…) Now, more than ever, online sales are seen as the best way to face the crisis, as they are safe and allow entrepreneurs to keep their businesses active and reach different customers anywhere in the world”, he said. Alon Paster, eBay’s Director of Business Development in Emerging Markets, who will participate in one of the event’s panels.

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

1024 521145

521145 1024

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 23, 2021
0
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of How to request a duplicate of Claro's account

How to request a duplicate of Claro's account

September 15, 2021
Photo of 24 apps and games temporarily free for Android this Tuesday (28)

24 apps and games temporarily free for Android this Tuesday (28)

September 28, 2021
Photo of Magalu opens registration for 2nd trainee program exclusively for black people

Magalu opens registration for 2nd trainee program exclusively for black people

September 22, 2021
Photo of Indebtedness of the Chinese group Evergrande generates panic in the global market

Indebtedness of the Chinese group Evergrande generates panic in the global market

September 28, 2021
Check Also
Close
Back to top button