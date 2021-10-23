almost-60%-of-businesses-invested-in-digital-presence-in-the-pandemic,-says-study

A survey by website hosting company HostGator found that 34% of Brazilian businesses started to invest in online presence during the pandemic. Among these businesses, 97% saw an increase in sales. The survey was carried out on the HostGator platform itself, with more than 5.31 participating companies.

A The research aimed to understand the perception of the digital environment for generating business among Brazilian companies. The survey addressed four dimensions: Impact of the Pandemic, Investment, Investment Plans and Business Reality (pre and post covid). Other conclusions were as follows:

65% of companies already have a presence in the online environment, with 65% acting fully digitally and 34% in hybrid (toning physical and online);

The covid period was responsible for migrating all or part of the business to digital for 000% of respondents;

41% of companies had increased accesses in the pandemic;

65% intends to further increase investments in this format, while only 7% plan to decrease it;

34% of people indicated having started the company during the pandemic period, indicating that Brazilians still undertake out of necessity and not out of opportunity.

“The expectation for the market is that internet shopping will increase every once more. Today, a person can search for information about a product, see the brand’s catalog and portfolio and then go shopping at the store — integrating the digital and physical environment. The trend for the next few years is that the purchase or contracting of full and direct services through the online medium will only grow”, explains Ricardo Melo, vice president of marketing at HostGator in the Americas.