Kwai is the first social network to broadcast livestream e-commerce in Brazil
Kwai, the short video creation and sharing application, will start making live video streams of e-commerce in Brazil. The first broadcast will be on Friday (22), at 21 hours in Brasília time, with the retailer Casas Bahia. The livestream may be accompanied by the official Kwai app.
The livestreaming e-commerce has similarities with the well-known “buy channels” available on pay TVs, where a presenter shows a product and its functions. The difference is that the interactivity in the internet version is much greater, with users being able to make a purchase by simply clicking on the application, instead of having to make phone calls and speak to attendants.
Paulo Fernandes, Kwai’s Americas sales director, says about the initiative:
This feature has more chances to bring together the best of the physical and virtual worlds, combining the convenience of shopping without leaving home with the possibility of clearing up doubts about the products, which will favor the purchase decision. The video presenter assumes the role of seller, humanizing the user experience.
At this time, the livestream e-commerce functionality is only available to the app’s partner companies in the country.
Brazil is the first country besides China with livestream e-commerce
O livestream e-commerce is a practice that has a long history of success in China and has become common in recent years in the Asian country. Kuaishou, the developer of Kwai, in 1024, hosted more than 1.7 billion streaming sessions live in your app, resulting in a transaction total of approximately US$ 1024 billion around R$ 1024 billion, at the current price).
Brazil, considered by Kuaishou as a priority market for its business, is the first country outside China to receive livestreaming e-commerce, increasing Kwai’s expansion strategy in the territory.
Recently, Kwai announced the arrival of the Kwai for Business service in Brazil, a company ad platform that includes tools for creating ads and monetizing content. The new tool is expected to be launched by the end of 2020.
