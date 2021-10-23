kwai-is-the-first-social-network-to-broadcast-livestream-e-commerce-in-brazil

Kwai, the short video creation and sharing application, will start making live video streams of e-commerce in Brazil. The first broadcast will be on Friday (22), at 21 hours in Brasília time, with the retailer Casas Bahia. The livestream may be accompanied by the official Kwai app.

No livestream e-commerce, viewers can purchase products without leaving the live stream on Kwai’s app. By clicking on the shopping cart icon at the bottom of the screen during the program, it is possible to view the portfolio of available products and their prices and discounts, simply by registering to make the purchase in the retailer’s channel integrated into the app, without leaving the live . Images demonstrating Kwai’s livestream e-commerce. (Image: Disclosure/Kwai)

The livestreaming e-commerce has similarities with the well-known “buy channels” available on pay TVs, where a presenter shows a product and its functions. The difference is that the interactivity in the internet version is much greater, with users being able to make a purchase by simply clicking on the application, instead of having to make phone calls and speak to attendants.

