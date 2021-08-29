What is the latest situation in Afghanistan? What is the weather like in the streets? A News in Afghanistan

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 29, 2021
1

HOW DOES THE WEATHER DOMINATE THE STREETS OF AFGHANISTAN?

Another important issue is security. There are also discussions on how to fill the administrative vacuum in the country in the next period, who will take place in the provisional government and who will not. Negotiations are currently ongoing. The Taliban are trying to include all groups in the country. The eyes and ears of the world are on the Taliban. We will see how sincere the Taliban are in what they say in the coming days, but the streets are very quiet in Afghanistan. We are near Kabul. Life is progressing normally. There are checkpoints of the Taliban only every 5 km, and cars are checked for security purposes, you are asked if there is a weapon or not, and then you can continue on your way.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE NEWS VIDEO

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 29, 2021
1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of andre russell fastest fifty: watch video andre russell hits the fastest half-century in cpl history, in 14 balls, surpasses jp duminys 15 ball record

andre russell fastest fifty: watch video andre russell hits the fastest half-century in cpl history, in 14 balls, surpasses jp duminys 15 ball record

August 28, 2021
Photo of arshad nadeem javelin controversy: Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem breaks silence on ruckus over Javelin, says – people are unnecessarily exaggerating the matter – maybe it was his favorite and he wanted to throw with it; says arshad nadeem on neeraj chopra javelin

arshad nadeem javelin controversy: Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem breaks silence on ruckus over Javelin, says – people are unnecessarily exaggerating the matter – maybe it was his favorite and he wanted to throw with it; says arshad nadeem on neeraj chopra javelin

August 27, 2021
Photo of Records after India England match: Five big records made by India’s defeat, the match lost by an innings margin for the 45th time

Records after India England match: Five big records made by India’s defeat, the match lost by an innings margin for the 45th time

August 28, 2021
Photo of Last minute statements from Pentagon Spokesperson Kirby on the terrorist attacks in Kabul

Last minute statements from Pentagon Spokesperson Kirby on the terrorist attacks in Kabul

August 27, 2021
Back to top button