What is the latest situation in Afghanistan? What is the weather like in the streets? A News in Afghanistan

What is the latest situation in Afghanistan? What is the weather like in the streets? A News in Afghanistan

HOW DOES THE WEATHER DOMINATE THE STREETS OF AFGHANISTAN?

Another important issue is security. There are also discussions on how to fill the administrative vacuum in the country in the next period, who will take place in the provisional government and who will not. Negotiations are currently ongoing. The Taliban are trying to include all groups in the country. The eyes and ears of the world are on the Taliban. We will see how sincere the Taliban are in what they say in the coming days, but the streets are very quiet in Afghanistan. We are near Kabul. Life is progressing normally. There are checkpoints of the Taliban only every 5 km, and cars are checked for security purposes, you are asked if there is a weapon or not, and then you can continue on your way.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE NEWS VIDEO