Long-necked herbivorous dinosaurs survived in flocks, study says
Dinosaurs of the Sauropodomorpha group, herbivores and with long necks, were successful in the fight for survival by walking in herds, according to a new study. The researchers analyzed the remains of eggs and skeletons of young and adult dinosaurs of the species Mussaurus patagonicus, found in Patagonia.
- Crab found in amber lived with dinosaurs for the past 100 millions of years
- Well-preserved fossil found in China may contain dinosaur DNA
The location, there is million years ago, brings the first evidence of a herd of dinosaurs, showing that the creatures raised their offspring in a community. The investigation found that the fossils were from animals of all ages, and that young people started walking on all fours before becoming bipedal in adulthood. The largest adult specimen found would have weighed 1.7 tons.
More than 100 Mussasaurus eggs and skeletons in an area of just one square kilometer. The analysis was performed with x-ray images, evaluating the interior of the eggs and identifying the embryos. It was possible to determine the age of the embryos by counting the annual growth rings that were visible in thin slices of leg bone, observed under the microscope.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Many of the fossils, which were close to each other, were grouped by age, including egg groups and juvenile dinosaurs, as well as single adults or in pairs. “This segregation tells us that this is not a simple family structure”, says Jahandar Ramezani, co-author of the study. “These are colonies with many dinosaurs that, basically, were taking care of the young and the eggs together”, he adds. The sediments found among the fossils indicate that the place was close to a lake of short-lived, and researchers believe the dinosaurs died after a long drought, being buried by wind-borne dust. The dust also contained volcanic ash, which has tiny zircon crystals with high levels of uranium that turn to lead over time. Then, based on the amount of elements in the crystals, it was possible to calculate the age of the sediments, showing that the site has more than 100 millions of years. The full study was published in Scientific Reports. Source: Popular Science Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Many of the fossils, which were close to each other, were grouped by age, including egg groups and juvenile dinosaurs, as well as single adults or in pairs. “This segregation tells us that this is not a simple family structure”, says Jahandar Ramezani, co-author of the study. “These are colonies with many dinosaurs that, basically, were taking care of the young and the eggs together”, he adds.
The sediments found among the fossils indicate that the place was close to a lake of short-lived, and researchers believe the dinosaurs died after a long drought, being buried by wind-borne dust. The dust also contained volcanic ash, which has tiny zircon crystals with high levels of uranium that turn to lead over time. Then, based on the amount of elements in the crystals, it was possible to calculate the age of the sediments, showing that the site has more than 100 millions of years.
The full study was published in Scientific Reports.
Source: Popular Science
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
521062