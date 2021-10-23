long-necked-herbivorous-dinosaurs-survived-in-flocks,-study-says

Dinosaurs of the Sauropodomorpha group, herbivores and with long necks, were successful in the fight for survival by walking in herds, according to a new study. The researchers analyzed the remains of eggs and skeletons of young and adult dinosaurs of the species Mussaurus patagonicus, found in Patagonia.

Crab found in amber lived with dinosaurs for the past 100 millions of years

Well-preserved fossil found in China may contain dinosaur DNA

The UK’s oldest carnivorous dinosaur is identified by paleontologists

The location, there is million years ago, brings the first evidence of a herd of dinosaurs, showing that the creatures raised their offspring in a community. The investigation found that the fossils were from animals of all ages, and that young people started walking on all fours before becoming bipedal in adulthood. The largest adult specimen found would have weighed 1.7 tons.

More than 100 Mussasaurus eggs and skeletons in an area of ​​just one square kilometer. The analysis was performed with x-ray images, evaluating the interior of the eggs and identifying the embryos. It was possible to determine the age of the embryos by counting the annual growth rings that were visible in thin slices of leg bone, observed under the microscope.