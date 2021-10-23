google-collections:-what-it-is-and-how-to-create-in-the-app

The Google app (Android | iOS) offers a number of interesting functions for mobile searches, right? You can find news and stories in “Google Discover”, do searches using the voice assistant, search for images in “Google Lens” and even organize your websites in “Collections”.

The “Collections” function is similar to the “Favorites” on the computer, but it is designed to work best on mobile. This way, you can save websites and webpages by creating folders and organizing them into categories.

But, many people still don’t know about this feature of Google. That’s why today I came to give you this tip! Want to find out how collections in the Google app work? Just take a look at this article!

Guys, before you start, it is worth remembering that the "Collections" tab is available in the Google app for Android devices and iOS, ok? That way, everyone can enjoy it! Step 1 : there on the Google homepage , tap "Collections" in the menu bar to see more options;

Step 2: on this page, you will find all the items and folders created in your collections. Then just tap “New” to start a collection;

Step 3: once that’s done, just choose a name very cool and tap on “Create”;

Step 4:

with your collection created, you can add sites, articles and web pages through the “Favorites” button symbolized by the “Page Bookmark” icon on the menu bar;

Step 5 : when you find a page you want to save, tap the “Favorites” icon;

Step 6: with everything just right, you’ll find all the sites you’ve saved in your collections. Pretty cool, right? This can be great for those who do a lot of research and study using their cell phone.