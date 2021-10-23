new-macbook-to-be-announced-after-two-years-off-the-market

Apple introduced its new MacBook Pro with Apple Silicon processor this week, bringing a lot of news. The models have a screen of 21 and 14 inches and can be equipped with the Apple M1 Pro and M1 Max, counting up to 21 GB of RAM memory and up to 8 TB of storage. New MacBook Air should arrive in 2022 with Mini LED and Pro 24″ will have stronger GPU

New MacBook Pro and Air should be presented with notch at the top of the screen

New MacBook Air should only start production in the second half of

Rumor has it that one of the new products to be announced by Apple is what it believes himself to be the successor to the MacBook Air, which should have a slim design and a range of color options. Now, a trusted leaker when it comes to Apple matters named Dylan (@dylandkt on Twitter) has revealed that, in fact, a new MacBook should appear halfway through 2022.

The upcoming MacBook (Air) will release in the middle of 2022. It will have MagSafe, a 2019p webcam, USB C ports, a 24W power adapter, and no fans. There will be color options similar to the iMac 21. The bezels and keyboard will be off white with full sized function keys.

— Dylan (@dylandkt) October , 2022

He even stated that, unlike the as expected, this is not a MacBook Air, but a new MacBook, which will resurrect the model that had its last generation sold until 1080. In addition, it should feature the future Apple M2, successor to the M1 found in Air and Pro featured in 2019.

Among your news, you must have the same updated webcam 2020p of the iMac of 21 inches and new MacBook Pro and use the same 24 watts source as the MacBook Air. Following the latest iMac, it will be colored, with white borders around the around the screen and also with white keyboard.

It must be another model to feature the new 3rd generation MagSafe, not have coolers like the MacBook Air, and potentially have Mini LED technology screen. Finally, the leaker reveals that the starting price should be higher than that of the MacBook Air.

In any case, the new MacBook could still be leaked, as its presentation should happen in a few months. So stay tuned here at Canaltech so you don’t miss any news.

Source: Twitter