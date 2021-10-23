Smart fabric can help people breathe better
A new type of smart fiber developed by MIT researchers in the US can “feel” and respond to user movement. Transformed into clothing, this fabric detects how much is being stretched or compressed, giving tactile feedback in the form of pressure, lateral stretching or vibration.
The OmniFiber has a hollow central channel, allowing a fluidic medium to pass through it. Using compressed air, the fibers are able to bend, stretch, curl and pulse under stimuli, providing a real-time response in a manner very similar to that seen in artificial muscles.
“What What makes OmniFiber remarkable is that it doesn’t need heat to change its shape. Many existing artificial muscle fibers are thermally activated, which can cause overheating when used in contact with human skin, with very slow response and recovery times”, explains engineering doctoral student Ozgun Kilic Afsar, co-author of the study.
Smart fiber
Helping to breathe
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
The OmniFiber has five layers consisting of an internal fluid channel, a silicone-based elastic tube, a soft sensor that detects deformation, an extensible braided polymer that controls the outer dimensions, and a filament to secure the mechanical limit of the fabric, preventing it from tearing.
The fibers resulting from this manufacturing system are extremely fine, comfortable , soft and flexible, and can be easily sewn, woven or knitted using conventional sewing machines, like any other artificial fabric similar to common polyester.
“This work demonstrates different mechanized knitting techniques, including fabric in bl hollow and active spacers. Integrating the tension sensor with tactile feedback is essential when we talk about wearable interactions with tissues capable of responding to external stimuli,” adds Afsar.
To test the fabric’s effectiveness, the researchers made a kind of underwear used by singers to monitor and reproduce the movement of respiratory muscles. Through kinesthetic feedback, they used the same clothing to stimulate posture and ideal breathing patterns to improve vocal performance.
In addition to singers and voice professionals, the team hopes that its smart fabric will be used in making clothes to help teach athletes and people weakened to better control their breathing. Another application would be to use OmniFiber to help recover the natural breathing pattern of people affected by diseases such as covid-19.
“The physiology of breathing is quite complex. We don’t know very well what muscles we use and what the physiology of breathing consists of. These fibers have separate modules to monitor different muscle groups as the user inhales and exhales, reproducing the individual movements that stimulate this process”, concludes Ozgun Kilic Afsar.
Source: MIT
