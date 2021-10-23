smart-fabric-can-help-people-breathe-better

A new type of smart fiber developed by MIT researchers in the US can “feel” and respond to user movement. Transformed into clothing, this fabric detects how much is being stretched or compressed, giving tactile feedback in the form of pressure, lateral stretching or vibration.

Smart fabric that does not require the use of batteries can revolutionize wearables

Smart fabric with NFC would allow you to control the house directly from the pillow

Ultratech fabric works as a screen and can connect to the brain

The OmniFiber has a hollow central channel, allowing a fluidic medium to pass through it. Using compressed air, the fibers are able to bend, stretch, curl and pulse under stimuli, providing a real-time response in a manner very similar to that seen in artificial muscles.

“What What makes OmniFiber remarkable is that it doesn’t need heat to change its shape. Many existing artificial muscle fibers are thermally activated, which can cause overheating when used in contact with human skin, with very slow response and recovery times”, explains engineering doctoral student Ozgun Kilic Afsar, co-author of the study.