eternals-│-director-shows-how-marvel's-epic-was-built-in-a-new-video

Describing himself as a mix of filmmaker and fans, Zhao said his goal with the film was to make it epic and intimate. at the same time and that this was both the biggest challenge and the most exciting part of the entire production. “There are several layers in the film, of science fiction, of a very complex family drama and of how the Eternals helped to shape humanity while also being shaped by it”, says the filmmaker.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The video still has some statements from the actors praising the director’s work, especially with regard to how she managed to take all this grandiosity that wraps the characters to the screen. For this, it is revealed that Eternos used several practical effects during the recordings and that the vast majority of the scenarios presented are external locations and not an environment created in studio or digitally. “The idea is that when you see that character, you also see his relationship with the world around him,” says Zhao.