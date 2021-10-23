Eternals │ Director shows how Marvel's epic was built in a new video
With just two weeks to go before the premiere of Eternos, Marvel seems to have turned on the turbo mode in the release of the upcoming feature. present the gods of your cinematic universe. And, to explain how it intends to make this epic story, the studio released a video detailing the backstage of the production and how the film takes advantage of practical elements to make everything even more grand.
- New Eternos teaser highlights characters and brings more scenes from the villain Kro Avengers: Ultimatum, but that the main concern was to bring a story that combined the humanity of its protagonists with the increasing scale of this universe — and that’s when they decided to adapt them Eternal. For that, he says that the choice of director Chloé Zhao was fundamental for being able to translate all this on screen.
Describing himself as a mix of filmmaker and fans, Zhao said his goal with the film was to make it epic and intimate. at the same time and that this was both the biggest challenge and the most exciting part of the entire production. “There are several layers in the film, of science fiction, of a very complex family drama and of how the Eternals helped to shape humanity while also being shaped by it”, says the filmmaker.
The video still has some statements from the actors praising the director’s work, especially with regard to how she managed to take all this grandiosity that wraps the characters to the screen. For this, it is revealed that Eternos used several practical effects during the recordings and that the vast majority of the scenarios presented are external locations and not an environment created in studio or digitally. “The idea is that when you see that character, you also see his relationship with the world around him,” says Zhao.
In addition, the video still features some unpublished scenes from long. We have more character interaction — including a quick skirmish between Ikaris (Richard Madden) and Druig (Barry Keoghan) — and some action moments involving Gilgamesh (Don Lee), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) and Makkari (Lauren Ridloff).
Eternos arrives in Brazilian cinemas on November 4th and promises to indicate the paths that the cinematographic universe of Marvel should follow in the remainder of Phase 4. Kevin Feige has already said that the film will create a kind of ripple effect that will define the future of the MCU — and one of them seems to have already been revealed in one of the film’s two post-credit scenes.
Source: Marvel Entertainment
