european-satellite-proba-1-completes-20-years-of-earth-observations

On the day 22 of October , the European Space Agency (ESA) launched the Project for On Board Autonomy (Proba-1) mission, a small developed satellite in a short time span to conduct technology demonstrations in space over two years. However, once it entered orbit, Proba-1 showed great potential and today, two decades after its launch, it is still operating and producing Earth observations.

The Proba-1 can perform maneuvers autonomous routing, navigation and control processing, as well as managing their payloads. It has the Compact High Resolution Imaging Spectrometer (CHRIS) and High Resolution Camera (HRC) instruments, which have already produced thousands of images from different places and are vital for the environmental monitoring of certain regions.

Hotel-fridge-sized #Proba-1 today reaches years in orbit, making it the oldest operational @ESA_EO mission. This highly agile and autonomous mission is our #ESATech #ImageOfTheWeek

— ESA Technology (@ESA_Tech) October 23,

All this potential is the result of several factors, such as development through General Support Technology Program (GSTP) and construction by Verhaert, Belgium, which made the small satellite represent a major change in Europe’s small space industry missions. The Proba-1 was ESA’s first attempt to venture into small missions and marked the beginning of the Proba satellite series.

Frederic Teston, manager of the Proba project, says the satellite was a great innovation for its time. “In terms of technology, development time, low cost, everything was new,” he recalls. In addition to the innovations, the Proba-1 did not disappoint: over its 22 years of operation, none of the primary drives have failed and all primary systems are still operational.

In addition, Proba-1 was ESA’s first satellite with fully autonomous resources, that is, it was created to perform daily tasks, such as managing payloads and resources, with little involvement by the teams on the ground. Another innovation was changes to the code that controls autonomous aspects of the mission; in the case of Proba-1, the mission was launched quickly because the engineers worked with a tool that produced the software automatically.