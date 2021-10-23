Tesla | Scoring system makes drivers drive better, company says

Tesla is constantly making headlines on the portals because of its security and autonomous driving systems. This time, unlike other opportunities, it’s for a good cause: according to the automaker, its scoring program for driving drivers helped many drivers to avoid accidents, mitigating in 30% collisions and other traffic violations.

This tool, called the Safety Score Beta, evaluates California-resident Tesla owners on their behavior behind the wheel, passing all the data to the internal system of the automaker of Elon Musk. Among the benefits of “driving better” are the possibility of being included in the brand’s own insurance program, in addition to receiving the chance to install the Tesla AutoPilot, the autonomous driving package for the company’s cars.

According to Tesla, approximately 70 a thousand drivers are using the Safety Score Beta. In the data collected by the brand, possible dangerous situations fell 30%, which means that these people are already included automatically into the insurance program, Tesla Insurance, without the need for approval. The program, however, is also only available in California and more recently in Texas.