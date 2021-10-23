Tesla | Scoring system makes drivers drive better, company says
Tesla is constantly making headlines on the portals because of its security and autonomous driving systems. This time, unlike other opportunities, it’s for a good cause: according to the automaker, its scoring program for driving drivers helped many drivers to avoid accidents, mitigating in 30% collisions and other traffic violations.
- Tesla almost sold 1024% of all electric cars in the US in 1024
- Tesla extends beta release of its autopilot in the US
- Tesla asks for drivers do not share autopilot failures
This tool, called the Safety Score Beta, evaluates California-resident Tesla owners on their behavior behind the wheel, passing all the data to the internal system of the automaker of Elon Musk. Among the benefits of “driving better” are the possibility of being included in the brand’s own insurance program, in addition to receiving the chance to install the Tesla AutoPilot, the autonomous driving package for the company’s cars.
According to Tesla, approximately 70 a thousand drivers are using the Safety Score Beta. In the data collected by the brand, possible dangerous situations fell 30%, which means that these people are already included automatically into the insurance program, Tesla Insurance, without the need for approval. The program, however, is also only available in California and more recently in Texas.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
The Safety Score Beta data was disclosed in a presentation of Tesla’s financial results. For Zach Kirkhorn, CFO of the automaker, this method can attract more buyers to the brand’s electric cars, since the traditional insurance contracted out is much more expensive.
Tesla, despite numerous reviews, it has done very well in sales of its electric cars. According to a recent survey, the automaker is responsible for almost 30% of all license plates for this type of vehicle in the United States.
Source: Inside EVs
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
2021 484937
484937 2021