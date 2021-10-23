photos-show-airpods-pro-2-with-speaker,-accessory-hole,-and-more

For months there has been information about the future second-generation AirPods Pro that the accessory with active noise cancellation could reach 2022 with exercise sensor and improvements in all components, but it looks like its big design change might not happen next year.

Contrary to the very renowned Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, the MacRumors website published this Friday (22) photos showing the supposed second generation AirPods Pro with design almost identical to the current one, but changes in its carrying case.

Subtle but important changes

In the photo below we can see that each headset now features a system of air inlet and outlet less than current AirPods Pro. From the angle we also don’t see the proximity sensor on the base of the phone, implying that Apple may have moved it to another region.

Assumed AirPods Pro 2 with small changes in the body (Image: Reproduction/MacRumors)

In the other photo below we see the charging case with major changes, including holes at the bottom for the presence of speakers and a hole on the left side (in relation to the rear) that can be used by users attach ribbons and bracelets, preventing falls and allowing the use of an AirTag without the need for third-party cases.

The built-in speakers would be for easy location of the accessory via the Find My network (Search) . That way, if you have the headphones but have lost the case, you can find it quickly by sound alerts.

Most changes are for the carrying case (Image: Playback/MacRumors)

O MacRumors highlights that, as its name suggests, it is a rumor site and that the images were shared even without the possibility of accurately verifying the nature of the leak.

It’s also important to remember that while Mark Gurman could be correct about the new design of the AirPods Pro 2 without a rod (leg), we also know that Apple can suffer from production issues like any other. manufacturer, which would lead to changes in strategy even in the last few months before launch.

Apple kept AirPods design for two generations