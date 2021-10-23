qualcomm-announces-new-radio-frequency-filter-to-turbocharge-5g-and-wi-fi-6e

Although Qualcomm is best known for its Snapdragon processors, it has a vast portfolio that also encompasses network technologies, offering wireless modems for cell phones, notebooks and other devices, and serving giants like Apple. In recent years, the company has invested heavily in the 5G network, as well as in the new 6E Wi-Fi protocol.

Following investments in new generation networks, Qualcomm announced this week the UltraBAW radio frequency filter, dedicated to boosting the signals of the 5G network and the Wi-Fi 6E protocol, which operate in bands of similar frequencies, while increasing the efficiency of radio chips.

Radio frequency filters reduce interference in networks

Although not frequently mentioned, RF filters are essential items present in modern integrated modems. The component works by reducing signal noise that can cause interference in wireless networks, such as 5G and Wi-Fi, while ensuring that only the frequencies necessary to carry out communication between devices are captured.

The filters of radio frequencies work to eliminate interference, increase the quality of the radio signal on cell phones and other devices, in addition to enabling the coexistence of connections such as 5G and Wi-Fi, and reducing energy consumption (Image: Samsung)

This feature also allows the same chip to offer protocols wireless communication devices operating in similar frequency bands without interference between them. This is essential in battery-powered equipment, especially cell phones, as with filtering the modem needs to work less to capture the signals, saving energy.

Qualcomm already offers a number of others similar filtering solutions, including UltraSAW (Surface Acoustic Wave), dedicated to working in frequency bands between MHz and 2.7 GHz. With it, the company was able to offer 5G low-frequency connectivity, reducing the impact that the protocol has on the battery of smartphones and other devices.

New Qualcomm UltraBAW filter aims to boost the 5G and 6E Wi-Fi

The UltraBAW (Bulk Acoustic Wave, or Wave) filter Volume Acoustics) acts in a similar way, but is dedicated to significantly higher frequencies, between 2.7 GHz and 7.2 GHz. With this, the novelty provides filtering for the faster Wi-Fi 6E protocol that operates between 6 GHz and 7 GHz, for traditional Wi -Fi 5 GHz and future versions of the wireless network, in addition to the high frequency 5G connection.