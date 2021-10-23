mobile-games-with-halloween-events

Mixing real celebrations with the virtual universe, some games work with events to introduce limited novelties to games. Changing the environment, cosmetics and new game modes are some of the most popular features of the events.

One of the favorites is the Halloween events, present in many big franchises. Today we’re going to talk about some mobile games that bring the Halloween atmosphere to your experiences.

Pokemon Go Compatibility:



Android, iOS Price:



free (internal purchases optional)



Size: about 360 MB for Android and 350 MB for iOS (version 0.221 for Android and 1.84 for iOS)

Since launch, Niantic celebrates Halloween in your game under the name Mischief Season. During this period, there is an increase in the sweets gained from each capture and, of course, more Ghost-type Pokémon appear.