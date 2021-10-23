Mobile Games with Halloween Events
Mixing real celebrations with the virtual universe, some games work with events to introduce limited novelties to games. Changing the environment, cosmetics and new game modes are some of the most popular features of the events.
One of the favorites is the Halloween events, present in many big franchises. Today we’re going to talk about some mobile games that bring the Halloween atmosphere to your experiences.
- Pokemon Go
- Compatibility:
- Price:
-
- Size:
Android, iOS
free (internal purchases optional)
about 360 MB for Android and 350 MB for iOS (version 0.221 for Android and 1.84 for iOS)
Since launch, Niantic celebrates Halloween in your game under the name Mischief Season. During this period, there is an increase in the sweets gained from each capture and, of course, more Ghost-type Pokémon appear.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! In the current event, the player finds some Pokémon dressed up, ready for their Halloween pranks, new cosmetics, such as an amazing Pikachu pumpkin head and can investigate new legendary apparitions through Prof. Willow. For the nostalgic, Niantic has made a remix of the iconic music from Lavender Town that is played every night. Enjoy until the day 10 and enjoy Halloween with your fellow Pokemons. Acquire special cosmetics and Pokémon during the Halloween event (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)
Compatibility:
Android, iOS
Price:
free (optional in-house purchases)
One of the most successful mobile games also celebrates the date in grand style with m the Clash-O-Ween. The update is optional, but it brings some visual effects and changes to the scenery, such as pumpkin heads and spider webs. If you like to change the look of your village, Supercell brings the Cemetery Landscape of Pumpkins to scare whoever dares to invade his kingdom. In addition, there are also new events for a limited time, such as the Pumpkin Graveyard Challenge and the Royal Destruction. War is what moves you? Surprise enemies with the Royal Phantom, a troop available during the event that breaks through walls and is not seen by defenses for a few seconds. Participate in special events and use the Royal Ghost during Clash-O-Ween
Compatibility: Android, iOS
Price:
free (optional in-house purchases)
Following a party rhythm by the 10 years of existence, Subway Surfers also entertains players by taking them to Mexico for Halloween, streets adorned with candles, neon skull designs and ghostly sounds await players on the tracks. Among the news are Torito, a new board with which the player can escape the guard. It is also possible to collect skulls to earn exclusive event tokens that can be exchanged for cosmetics like Bob the Blob or Derby Macabre. Subway Surfers brings a fun seasonal event, simpler than the others from list, blending well its established “World Tour” with Mexican culture with the Day of the Dead, celebrated around Halloween. Travel to Mexico to celebrate the Day of the Dead during the Subway Surfers World Tour (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)
Compatibility: Price: free (optional in-house purchases)
Size: Not only those who live on the surface deserve to celebrate Halloween, right? Bethesda takes the festivities to the end-of-the-world bunker. Customize the environments with pumpkins and participate in the news, leaving the Overseer obligations aside. Discover the mystery of the Vault 31 with the game’s iconic mission that returns during the event. The Mystery of Vault 10 releases a nice ghost costume, necessary for the player to enjoy the rest of the experience, causing terror around. In Ghostly Gag, The Haunting of Mass Chemical, the player has the opportunity to earn more cosmetics and the chance to scare other inhabitants with the costume gained in the previous mission. Complete the missions and decorate the environment during Halloween in Fallout Shelter (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)
Compatibility: Android, iOS
Price:
free (optional in-house purchases)
The mystical force of the full moon strikes the most famous hedgehog in the world, making it transforming into a Lobisonic and running wildly around scaring the world. Yes, it’s possible to get the character’s form during the event, in case you’re wondering. The Ghost Party will also be back, where you can collect other unique characters like Shadow Vampire and Rouge Witch . At the end of the event, another mission, Fun in the Graveyard, will be available where you will need to choose a side to win the final prize. Fully focused on enabling new characters, players will be able to enjoy the races differently, with new powers available to each of the characters. Run, literally, and collect everyone during the event! Collect Sonic as a werewolf and other scary characters in the Sonic Forces Halloween event (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)
Have fun with these experiences available for a limited time! Source: Pokémon Go Live, Clash of Clans, Subway Surfers, Sega Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 520502 520502 520502
Clash of Clans
Subway Surfers
Fallout Shelter
Sonic Forces
Have fun with these experiences available for a limited time!
Source: Pokémon Go Live, Clash of Clans, Subway Surfers, Sega
