bhavina 3 crore: gujarat government will give rs 3 crore to paralympic silver medalist bhavinaben patel

Highlights

Bhavina is the second Indian woman to win a medal in Paralympic India This is the first medal in Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 Bhavina Patel was defeated by Chinese player Ying in the final Ahmedabad

The Gujarat government on Sunday announced a reward of Rs 3 crore to table tennis player Bhavina Patel, who won a historic silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics Games.

Bhavina, who hails from Sundhia village in Mehsana district of Gujarat, won a silver medal in her first Paralympic Games after losing 0-3 to world number one Ying Zhou of China. She is the second Indian female player after Deepa Malik (Rio Paralympics, 2016) to win a medal in these Games.

Bhavina Patel became the second Indian woman athlete to win a medal in Paralympics, know who dedicated the medal

Gujarat Chief Minister’s Office said, “Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has congratulated Bhavina Patel, daughter of Mehsana district of Gujarat, for making the country proud with her stupendous achievements in table tennis at the Paralympic Games.”

Shelly Singh, who won a silver medal in the World Championship, celebrated through dance, watch the video, you will also say wow…

He said that the Chief Minister has announced an award of Rs.3 crore to Bhavina under the ‘Divyang Khel Pratibha Protsahan Puraskar Yojna’ of the State Government to make Gujarat and India proud at the global level with her sports skills.

Bhavinaben Patel wins silver: Bhavina Patel wins silver in Tokyo Paralympics, PM Modi congratulates over phone

Bhavina, who contracted polio at the age of twelve months, lost 7-11, 5-11, 6-11 to two-time gold medalist Zhou in 19 minutes. She, however, managed to get India its first medal of the ongoing Paralympic Games.