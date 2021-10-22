Kevin Feige has been prevented from using Daredevil, Blade and Ghost Rider on the MCU

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige was barred from using characters like Daredevil, Blade and Ghost Rider in the movies when the rights to these characters returned to the company. That's because Marvel Entertainment decided they wanted to use them in TV series to create what was called a "series empire", barring their presence in theaters.

    • The revelation was made in the book

    The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

    (The Story from Marvel Studios: The Making of the Cinematographic Universe by Marvel, in free translation), released this week in the United States, and goes along with what we already knew about the dispute between Feige and Ike Perlmutter, then president of Marvel Entertainment.

    The inner arm wrestling had already been ventilated for some time. Despite being under the same umbrella, the two divisions were treated as different companies. So when Entertainment decided it would go into TV series in an attempt to replicate the success of the movies, it prevented such characters from being brought into the movies. Basically, he took the toys out of Kevin Feige’s hands.

    Hero will never see the color of the MCU because of sabotage within Marvel itself (Image: Disclosure/Netflix)

    No However, the big news that the book presents is that this dispute was not as friendly as the initial reports presented, since Feige was interested in using these heroes within his Cinematographic Universe. From what is described, the executive and his team were already thinking about where to fit them into the story being presented when they were barred by Marvel Entertainment, which took control of Daredevil, Punisher and Ghost Rider.

    The details of the fight between Feige and Perlmutter were not presented, but the book describes that the head of Marvel Entertainment decided to pull the rug out from under Marvel Studios because he felt that Feige already had enough heroes under his control. At the time, he was preparing the production of

    Avengers: Age of Ultron

    and the first one

    Guardians of the Galaxy

    — that is, there was space to insert the new heroes.

    So, with Daredevil and the other Defenders going to Marvel Entertainment, they could no longer be used by Feige in MCU, as fans expected. And as much as the series have achieved relative success on Netflix, the onslaught did not move forward and all projects ended up cancelled.

    More than that, a restructuring at Marvel meant that all creative control of film and TV adaptations remained with Marvel Studios. That’s how we saw series like

    WandaVision and

    Loki

    talk much more with the MCU than was allowed in

    Luke Cage

    and Iron Fist

    , for example.

    Ironically, the character Blade also got in the middle of this dispute, even though the division commanded why Perlmutter has never shown any real interest in bringing the vampire to TV. For nearly a decade, nothing has been said about a possible series of the hero, which only returned to the spotlight after Marvel Studios confirmed a new film.

    Source: ScreenRant

