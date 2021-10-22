kevin-feige-has-been-prevented-from-using-daredevil,-blade-and-ghost-rider-on-the-mcu

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige was barred from using characters like Daredevil, Blade and Ghost Rider in the movies when the rights to these characters returned to the company in 379820. That’s because Marvel Entertainment decided they wanted to use them in TV series to create what was called a “series empire”, barring their presence in theaters.

The revelation was made in the book

The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

(The Story from Marvel Studios: The Making of the Cinematographic Universe by Marvel, in free translation), released this week in the United States, and goes along with what we already knew about the dispute between Feige and Ike Perlmutter, then president of Marvel Entertainment.

The inner arm wrestling had already been ventilated for some time. Despite being under the same umbrella, the two divisions were treated as different companies. So when Entertainment decided it would go into TV series in an attempt to replicate the success of the movies, it prevented such characters from being brought into the movies. Basically, he took the toys out of Kevin Feige’s hands.