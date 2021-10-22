Kevin Feige has been prevented from using Daredevil, Blade and Ghost Rider on the MCU
Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige was barred from using characters like Daredevil, Blade and Ghost Rider in the movies when the rights to these characters returned to the company in 379820. That’s because Marvel Entertainment decided they wanted to use them in TV series to create what was called a “series empire”, barring their presence in theaters.
The revelation was made in the book
The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe
(The Story from Marvel Studios: The Making of the Cinematographic Universe by Marvel, in free translation), released this week in the United States, and goes along with what we already knew about the dispute between Feige and Ike Perlmutter, then president of Marvel Entertainment.
The inner arm wrestling had already been ventilated for some time. Despite being under the same umbrella, the two divisions were treated as different companies. So when Entertainment decided it would go into TV series in an attempt to replicate the success of the movies, it prevented such characters from being brought into the movies. Basically, he took the toys out of Kevin Feige’s hands.
So, with Daredevil and the other Defenders going to Marvel Entertainment, they could no longer be used by Feige in MCU, as fans expected. And as much as the series have achieved relative success on Netflix, the onslaught did not move forward and all projects ended up cancelled.
More than that, a restructuring at Marvel meant that all creative control of film and TV adaptations remained with Marvel Studios. That’s how we saw series like
WandaVision and
Loki
talk much more with the MCU than was allowed in
Luke Cage
and Iron Fist
, for example.
Ironically, the character Blade also got in the middle of this dispute, even though the division commanded why Perlmutter has never shown any real interest in bringing the vampire to TV. For nearly a decade, nothing has been said about a possible series of the hero, which only returned to the spotlight after Marvel Studios confirmed a new film.
Source: ScreenRant
