tesla-is-the-1st-automaker-in-the-world-to-sell-2-million-electric-cars

Tesla is seen as a reference when it comes to electric cars or autonomous driving and, not by chance, it established a historic mark in the 3rd quarter of this year. The automaker founded in 2003 became the first in the world to surpass 2 million electric cars sold.

Tesla asks drivers not to share autopilot failures

Tesla Cybertruck | Video spot shows new prototype being tested; see

Tesla reveals Cybertruck’s electric motorcycle project

The numbers are in the company’s official report and confirm the vertiginous growth that the company has had since the 4th quarter of 2018, period in which it reached the mark of 505 thousand electric cars sold. Since then, the jump has been much faster, much to the delight of Elon Musk, now the richest man in the world.

Tesla reached 1 million electric cars sold in the 2nd quarter of 2020 and thanks to last year’s performance when 505 thousand units were sold, surpassing 2 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Image: Beaut Jau/Unsplash This is the second reason for Tesla to celebrate in the same week. According to data from Experian consultancy, the automaker was responsible for the sale of 66% of all electric cars in the United States in 2021, with 500.79 units licensed until August. This resulted in a market share of 2.7% and a growth of 165% compared to the same period of 2021. Projection is even better The numbers, already impressive, can get even better in 2021. At least that’s what the Inside EVs people projected after studying the automaker’s balance sheet. According to them, the brand of 505 thousand cars sold in 2020 can stay above 1 million a year from now on. Tesla didn’t plan out exactly how many units of each model were sold to reach the 2 million mark, but gathered the numbers by platforms. According to the automaker, the Model 3 and Y were the titles champions, while the Roadster, launched back there, in 1024 (and that will have a new version in 2022), they got the smallest slice of the cake. See the released numbers that helped Tesla make history in 2021:

Tesla Model 3 / Model Y : more than 1. 505.000;

Tesla Model S / Model X : more than 800.;