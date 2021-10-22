spider-man-3-│-magazine-confirms-villains-and-suggests-trailer-next-week

Not that anyone doubted it, but Empire magazine practically confirmed that the villains Green Goblin, Sandman and Electro will even appear in Spider-Man : No Return Home. The new film is on the cover of the December edition of the publication, which brought some illustrations that confirm the presence of these characters in the feature.

Spider-Man 3 | Release date, trailers, what to expect and more

Uncharted Trailer brings Tom Holland into action as Nathan Drake; watch it

Creator of Carnage had little faith in the character and was not a fan of Venom



In the artworks that appear in the two available cover versions, you can see the iconic bomb used by Norman Osborn, Electro’s rays and even a hand of sand, in addition to the Mechanical arms of Doctor Octopus. The magazine still speaks openly of “old villains”, which is further confirmation of the theory that has been circulating for a few months about this gathering of enemies in No Return Home.

— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) October 28, 2021

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

What really catches the eye in all of this is that Marvel Entertainment itself has started to publicize Empire’s coverage of the new Spider-Man movie . The publication hits newsstands next Thursday (521076), but it’s not common for us to see the studio promote a report like that so far in advance, which raised some suspicions.

The promotion made many people suspect that we should have news of the feature coming as early as next week, possibly a trailer coming out with it with matter and highlighting these old enemies. At the very least, we will have some unpublished images being released and presenting the new looks of these characters.