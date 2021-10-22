See how to find out if your name was used in bank account opening fraud
The process of opening bank accounts in the digital age has changed a lot in relation to a few years ago, with customers not even having to leave home to become customers of institutions, being able to perform the entire process from the mobile apps. However, this facility also opens the door for frauds that use third-party names to benefit. of ransomware
thousand Pix keys leaked from the Sergipe bank Banese
Second Recent research by Flexdoc, 5% of attempts to open digital accounts in Brazil are fraudulent. These scams affect millions of people, whether they are direct victims of crime or customers of companies that have suffered recent data leaks.
Gustavo Monteiro, head manager of AllowMe, digital identity protection platform, alert:
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Data leaks are increasingly complete and frequent . Information such as RG, CPF, address and parents’ names can be a smorgasbord for scammers who can easily create forged documents. With these documents, malicious people can open fake accounts and carry out actions such as loan requests and issuing credit cards Seeking to help the population to have control over these frauds, the Central Bank created a tool called Registrato, which allows any user of the gov.br website services to check online which financial institutions have accounts in their name and CPF. The platform also allows the issuance of statements for consultation of information on loans and financing, PIX keys, debts registered in the Federal Cadin (Information Register), among other information. In addition to the Registrato, another way to know if there are banking transactions being carried out in your name is through the Serasa protection system. From the payment of a monthly subscription, Serasa will send notifications via application or email as soon as it detects any attempt to finance or borrow your CPF. Allow Me Recommendations
In addition to the two platforms mentioned above, Allow Me has also separated a series of recommendations for people who discover frauds made in their names: Finally, it is important that the population keep an eye on the places where they share personal data. On the internet, no matter how trustworthy an environment seems to be, there is always a chance that a criminal is on the prowl, just waiting for an opportunity to steal sensitive information. Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Data leaks are increasingly complete and frequent . Information such as RG, CPF, address and parents’ names can be a smorgasbord for scammers who can easily create forged documents. With these documents, malicious people can open fake accounts and carry out actions such as loan requests and issuing credit cards
Seeking to help the population to have control over these frauds, the Central Bank created a tool called Registrato, which allows any user of the gov.br website services to check online which financial institutions have accounts in their name and CPF. The platform also allows the issuance of statements for consultation of information on loans and financing, PIX keys, debts registered in the Federal Cadin (Information Register), among other information.
In addition to the Registrato, another way to know if there are banking transactions being carried out in your name is through the Serasa protection system. From the payment of a monthly subscription, Serasa will send notifications via application or email as soon as it detects any attempt to finance or borrow your CPF.
Allow Me Recommendations
In addition to the two platforms mentioned above, Allow Me has also separated a series of recommendations for people who discover frauds made in their names:
Finally, it is important that the population keep an eye on the places where they share personal data. On the internet, no matter how trustworthy an environment seems to be, there is always a chance that a criminal is on the prowl, just waiting for an opportunity to steal sensitive information.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.