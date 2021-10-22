volocopter-will-test-embraer's-competing-flying-cars-in-japan;-see-when

The German Volocopter, one of the main companies in the world that develop flying cars or eVTOLs (electric vehicles with vertical take off), confirmed that it will carry out tests with its models in Japan, which has plans for the implementation of infrastructure for urban air mobility (UAM). According to the manufacturer, the idea is to start evaluations and regulations in 2023 and, two years later, start commercial operations .

Volocopter unveils new flying car with greater capacity and autonomy

Taxi Volocopter electric flying car will soon begin mass production

Embraer’s electric flying car takes off for the first time; see how it went

The city that will have the privilege of receiving the flying cars will be Osaka, one of the largest in Japan and which has a large fleet of helicopters, just like metropolises like São Paulo and New York. The city was chosen precisely because of the Expo 2023, an event that will be held there and focus on the presentation of urban solutions and structural development.