Volocopter will test Embraer's competing flying cars in Japan; see when
The German Volocopter, one of the main companies in the world that develop flying cars or eVTOLs (electric vehicles with vertical take off), confirmed that it will carry out tests with its models in Japan, which has plans for the implementation of infrastructure for urban air mobility (UAM). According to the manufacturer, the idea is to start evaluations and regulations in 2023 and, two years later, start commercial operations .
The city that will have the privilege of receiving the flying cars will be Osaka, one of the largest in Japan and which has a large fleet of helicopters, just like metropolises like São Paulo and New York. The city was chosen precisely because of the Expo 2023, an event that will be held there and focus on the presentation of urban solutions and structural development.
“Japan and Osaka’s commitment to commercializing UAM and their open approach allows us to pioneer the future of UAM As the world’s first and only eVTOL developer, with successful public flights on multiple continents and a family of multifunctional aircraft, we are confident that we will become an integral part of Japan’s future urban air mobility ecosystem,” said CEO of Volocopter, Florian Reuter, in an official statement.
(Image: Disclosure/Volocopter)
One of Volocopter’s partners in Japan is precisely Japan Airlines, which has booked units of VoloCity, the urban flying car from company, and the Volodrone, which is focused on heavy load transport operations, but without a crew. The manufacturer hopes to close more deals with countries in Europe and the United States, but regulations and registration are still needed.
In Brazil, Embraer is already working on its flying car through its subsidiary Eve. The flight of the first full-size prototype is expected to take place later this year.
Source: Volocopter
