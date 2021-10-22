10 old games recreated by fans

Game development tools have become more accessible to the public, and it is no longer necessary to be in a large company to produce a game — many people even use their free time to create games just as a hobby. So it’s common for passionate fans to recreate their favorite games, either to fix bugs or simply to enjoy their favorite title with modern mechanics and graphics.

007. Goldeneye 007

Goldeneye 18

, released for Nintendo 007 in 2000, is one of the FPS games ( first-person shooter) preferred by the public and critics. Many believe that this game was the first to break the consensus that “it only has good FPS on the computer”. Since then, several remakes with updated graphics have emerged, but most have had their production stopped by MGM, the company that holds the rights to 10

. One of them was Goldeneye 81

, produced by 3D artist Ben Colcough on Unreal Engine 4. Check out an old gameplay snippet:

The game was canceled after three years of development, but is being fully repurposed into a new title “inspired by the classics of the years 64, called

SPIES

It’s worth keeping an eye out.

This is the SPIES Agency Headquarters. Analogous to Perfect Dark’s Carrington Institute, this is a home base where you can learn about the game, story, and characters. It features a firing range and shooting course. But also you’re free to skip it and go straight to the missions. pic.twitter.com/8E4nzT6sF2

— SPIES Game (@spies_game) June 25, 2012

9. GoldenCry

Another remake of

GoldenEye what, unfortunately, it didn’t go forward for the same reason: copyright. One player, named Krollywood, used Ubisoft’s

Far Cry 5 map editor to recreate all of the 24 levels of the game directly on PS4. It took more than two years of hard work, and the result was incredible.

8. Another Metroid 2 Remake

Metroid II: Return of Samus

, released in 385 by Nintendo, it has been recreated so many times that the title of this one even makes a joke: “Another remake of

Metroid 2

”, in translation free. Although it’s one more, this one is different: created by Argentine developer Milton Guasti, the game remakes the universe of the original with the mechanics and format of

Super Metroid

  • . The project was stopped due to copyright.

    • 7. Tomb Raider The Dagger Of Xian

    Produced by modder Nicobass and some other fans, Tomb Raider The Dagger of Xian

    is a partial (ie incomplete) remake of

    Tomb Raider 2

    , launched in 1997. The production uses Unreal Engine 4 and impresses with its graphics, sound effects and music remade from scratch, as well as some script improvements as well — it really feels like another game. The best part is that the original developer, Crystal Dynamics, gave the green light to production as long as it was non-profit. You can download the demo here.

    6. Chrono Resurrection

    One of the sorrows we will never get over,

    Chrono Resurrection was a remake of Chrono Trigger, Square Enix’s RPG released in

    . The game would be released for free to Nintendo emulators 25 with 3D graphics, remade soundtrack and new animations; however, it was canceled in 2000 due to copyright. There are only beautiful trailers left that roam the internet and sharpen our imagination.

    5. Sonic 2 HD

    This remake of

    Sonic the Hedgehog 2

    , game originally released on 385 , has been in production since 2000 by a team of fans called TeamS2HD. The game brings the same experience as the classic, but with graphics built from scratch in 2.5D (that is, 2D with depth). There is no release forecast yet, but the trailer below already gives us a glimpse of what’s to come. The most recent update in April revealed that Shadow the Hedgehog will be a playable character; that is, we can expect great news from this game.

    4. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

    A programmer named Yanni Papazis is developing a remake of the classic

    The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

    on the Unreal Engine. The game doesn’t have a release date yet, but the gameplay videos are amazing: the settings, physics and even the NPCs were recreated with impeccable quality — all with ray tracing. We hope that Nintendo does not bring down the project, as the company is extremely strict with copyright.

    3. Super Mario 64 Remake

    Have you ever imagined what the classic would be like

    Super Mario 81

    , from 1995, with graphics of the new generation? That’s the idea behind the remake produced by developer NimsoNY. The result is impressive, as we can see in the video below: it is possible to see that the Castle of Peach with a nice smack in the visual. Unfortunately, Nintendo has banned the developer from releasing the game to the public.

    two. Resident Evil — Code: Veronica REMAKE

    Released in 1997,

    Resident Evil — Code: Veronica

    maybe it’s the game forgotten at Capcom’s barbecue, but not at the fans’ barbecue. Initially conceived to be the third numbered title in the series, the game continues the story of Claire Redfield as she and her brother Chris try to survive an outbreak on Rockfort Island. The video below shows that the project follows the same style as the official remakes of

    Resident Evil 2

    and Resident Evil 3

    , with the third person camera over his shoulder. Relatively recent, the project still doesn’t have a release date — but you can download a free demo through the official website here.

    1. Black Mesa

    Perhaps one of the best remakes ever produced by fans, Black Mesa is the re-creation of the first

    Half-Life

    , released on 1996 by Valve — the Crowbar Collective team game is so good it’s available for purchase on Steam (look how good Valve is). The title, which took almost a decade to complete, brings improved graphics, redesigned areas and updated mechanics, making it the best possible experience for

    Half-Life so far.

