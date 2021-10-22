Improve your home office by spending less than R$100

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 22, 2021
0
improve-your-home-office-by-spending-less-than-r$100

Improve your home office by spending less than R$ 720

A number of inexpensive products can help you organize your home office better, like this five-way power strip for connecting all your devices Access the offer

To have your cell phone always within reach, it’s worth investing in this cheap support, which leaves the device standing

Access the offer

Anyone who works with a notebook soon realizes that the device was not meant to be used for long periods. Support solves this problem

Access the offer

A large mousepad helps a lot in the organization, besides making the use of the mouse much more comfortable

Access the offer

And when it comes to meetings or online classes, there’s nothing better than getting rid of wires with these compact headphones

Access the offer

Want to start saving for real?

Just choose where you want to follow our offers and enjoy 🔥

1280

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 22, 2021
0
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Moto G41 is homologated by Anatel and may be sold soon in Brazil

Moto G41 is homologated by Anatel and may be sold soon in Brazil

October 21, 2021
Photo of Microsoft will disable macro display in Excel to prevent cyber attacks

Microsoft will disable macro display in Excel to prevent cyber attacks

October 9, 2021
Photo of virat kohli james anderson: Watch video: James Anderson Removes Virat Kohli For A Golden Duck; Virat Kohli Golden Duck Video: James Anderson dismissed Virat Kohli on the very first ball, Golden duck for the 5th time in Test

virat kohli james anderson: Watch video: James Anderson Removes Virat Kohli For A Golden Duck; Virat Kohli Golden Duck Video: James Anderson dismissed Virat Kohli on the very first ball, Golden duck for the 5th time in Test

August 31, 2021
Photo of Learn how to create a custom feed on Facebook

Learn how to create a custom feed on Facebook

October 21, 2021
Back to top button