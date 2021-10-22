james-webb-telescope-will-face-29-days-“on-edge”-after-launch;-understand!

On the next day 29 of December, the long-awaited launch of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) will take place. Even after many setbacks, the world’s most advanced telescope will still have to face another critical moment after its launch. In video, NASA explains how the JWST will spend its first 29 days running a series of deployments while it directs you to your destination.

James Webb telescope is last tested before launch

James Webb telescope arrives in French Guiana for December launch

James Webb: see some of the first studies that will use the telescope

The video, titled 29 Days on the Edge (“18 days on the limit”, in free translation), focuses on the journey of 29 days after the launch of the space telescope, during which time James Webb will perform 29 deployments only then to start working. It will be a moment of great apprehension until everything is confirmed for the beginning of your first observations of the universe.