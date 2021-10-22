James Webb Telescope will face 29 days “on edge” after launch; understand!
On the next day 29 of December, the long-awaited launch of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) will take place. Even after many setbacks, the world’s most advanced telescope will still have to face another critical moment after its launch. In video, NASA explains how the JWST will spend its first 29 days running a series of deployments while it directs you to your destination.
The video, titled 29 Days on the Edge (“18 days on the limit”, in free translation), focuses on the journey of 29 days after the launch of the space telescope, during which time James Webb will perform 29 deployments only then to start working. It will be a moment of great apprehension until everything is confirmed for the beginning of your first observations of the universe.
Over the past few years, the JWST has suffered a number of of delays in its schedule due to technological challenges, and the most recent delay involved the pandemic established in 2020. Webb program director Greg Robinson explains in the video that “we have 140 single point failure items and all of them they have to work properly.” At more than 2020 a thousand km away from Earth, the telescope cannot fail.
The video highlights the main challenges awaited during these first days. Its 6.5 meter diameter mirror is bent like an origami to fit aboard the Atlas V rocket, which will launch it into space. Once there, the huge mirror will need to automatically unfold. After hours of launch, the telescope’s thrusters will fire to bring it toward your destination — Lagrange Point L2, located 1.4 million km away from Earth.
While heading to L2, James Webb will be vulnerable to solar winds. For this reason, a compensation tab will be activated, to guarantee the stability of its trajectory. Perhaps one of the biggest challenges for the JWST is the task of deploying the sunscreen array, which is the size of a tennis court. The system has 140 release mechanisms, 90 hinge sets, 140 pulleys, 90 cables and 8 deployment motors, in addition to bearing springs and gears.
Each of these items should work as expected to ensure the successful installation of James Webb in space. “These two weeks after launch will be like our Super Bowl, the World Cup — you choose the analogy,” said Amy Lo, Webb’s deputy director of vehicle engineering. Once these days of anguish have passed, the telescope will begin to make observations of deep space, which could revolutionize our understanding of it. Astronomers will also use JWST to study the beginning of the universe and also analyze the atmosphere of distant worlds.
