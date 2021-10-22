How to put two videos side by side

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 22, 2021
1
how-to-put-two-videos-side-by-side

Want to make a montage with videos and don’t know how? There are several ways to do this editing and, of course, in different applications and programs. In this tutorial, Canaltech will explain the step by step in Canva (Android l iOS l Web) which, among the alternatives, presented one of the simplest and most effective processes.

  • 5 best professional video editors
  • 5 apps to edit videos on mobile
  • 7 online video editors for you to try out

    • In addition, it is possible to use the platform both on the computer and on the mobile phone, whether Android or iOS. Canva, therefore, stands out not only for its intuitive interface, but also for being an accessible option. Check out, below, how to put two videos side by side with the editor.

    Step 1:

      Access Canva and, on the home screen, select the “Video” format. Then click on the “Collage of videos” option.

      Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

      Select the format indicated (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

      Step 2: Now, select the “Blank” template.

        Choose the blank template (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

        Step 3: in the lower left corner, click the “+” button.

        Use the button to add elements ( Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

        Step 4: Once that is done, locate and tap the “Uploads” tab.

        It is essential that you use the “Uploads” button and not the camera roll (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

        Step 5: select the “Video” format or click the “Upload” button and select one of the videos you want to group.

        Add one video at a time (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

        Step 6: To add the other clip, click the “+” button again and repeat the last two steps. Then adjust the clips on the screen with your fingertips.

        Adjust the clip on the screen (Image : Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

        Step 7: to change the background, click on the white part and, in the lower toolbar, click on the “Color” button and choose the hue you prefer. There is also the possibility to add a background image. To do so, just use the Upload button, choose an image and send it to the back of the videos (option that is also on the toolbar).

        Change the background as you prefer (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

        Step 8: at the end of the process, click the download button in the upper right corner of the screen. Choose the file format and confirm.

        Download to save your creation (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

        By Finally, a note: Canva is an excellent editor. But, there are other platforms that also offer the possibility to place videos side by side. Among them are CapCut (Android l iOS) and Movavi (Android l iOS l Desktop).

        Did you like this article?

        Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

        Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 22, 2021
        1
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of What warms the Earth's upper atmosphere? The answer may surprise you

    What warms the Earth's upper atmosphere? The answer may surprise you

    October 19, 2021
    Photo of Instagram would have set aside a budget to attract and keep young people on the platform

    Instagram would have set aside a budget to attract and keep young people on the platform

    October 18, 2021
    Photo of Approved! Ford Mustang Match-E electric SUV passes severe test; see the video

    Approved! Ford Mustang Match-E electric SUV passes severe test; see the video

    August 23, 2021
    Photo of YouTube Rewind Retrospective Officially Retired by Google

    YouTube Rewind Retrospective Officially Retired by Google

    October 7, 2021
    Back to top button