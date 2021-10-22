How to put two videos side by side
Want to make a montage with videos and don’t know how? There are several ways to do this editing and, of course, in different applications and programs. In this tutorial, Canaltech will explain the step by step in Canva (Android l iOS l Web) which, among the alternatives, presented one of the simplest and most effective processes.
In addition, it is possible to use the platform both on the computer and on the mobile phone, whether Android or iOS. Canva, therefore, stands out not only for its intuitive interface, but also for being an accessible option. Check out, below, how to put two videos side by side with the editor.
Step 1:
- Access Canva and, on the home screen, select the “Video” format. Then click on the “Collage of videos” option.
