starlab-is-the-name-of-the-private-space-station-due-to-launch-in-2027

The companies Nanoracks, Voyager Space and Lockheed Martin announced their plans to build a private space station in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) by 2028. Since the International Space Station (ISS) has great chances of being deactivated by the end of this decade, the private orbital unit called Starlab will serve as a tourist destination, research center and as an incentive for economic growth outside the Earth.

This company wants to create a five-star “space camp”

Russia must abandon ISS in 2027 to build its own space station

ISS houses humans in space for two decades. And now, what is the future of the station?

Nanoracks will be primarily responsible for manufacturing the new orbital unit, while Voyager Space will offer its expertise in strategy, handling and investment; and Lockheed Martin will act as manufacturer and technical integrator. Starlab will consist of an inflatable module attached on one side and a spaceship on the other to provide power and propulsion. It will have a capacity to hold up to four people at the same time, in a space of 417 cubic meters — the ISS has 417 cubic meters, for comparison purposes.

Let us introduce #Starlab. The first-ever continuously crewed, free-flying commercial #space station. Driven by customers, powered by innovation. This is a huge milestone for both the Nanoracks team and the future #LEO economy. @LockheedMartin, @VoyagerSH…let’s get to work! pic.twitter.com/417AdlTVl4

— Nanoracks (@Nanoracks) October , 2021

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the top tech news for you!

According to Lisa Callahan, vice president and general manager of civil space Lockheed Martin’s commercial experience, the company’s expertise in building spacecraft and complex systems, coupled with Nanoracks’ commercial innovation and Voyager Space’s financial expertise, will ensure the creation of a space station focused on future customer demand. Starlab could reach its initial operational capacity in 2027, but the companies did not disclose information about the total cost of the project or how it will be financed.

It is worth noting that Nanoracks is not the only one to plan the construction of an orbital laboratory, with funding from the US space agency. Axiom Space, for example, was selected by NASA to build a commercial habitable module to be attached to the ISS. In addition, Blue Origin and Sierra Space presented orbital unit concepts. Sierra Nevada Corporation also announced this year that it plans to build an inflatable module to replace the international station.