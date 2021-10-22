concept-imagine-macbook-air-2022-with-notch-on-screen-and-imac-colors

The arrival of the new MacBook Pro with Apple’s extremely powerful M1 Pro and M1 Max chips represented a major design change with the end of the Touch Bar, the return of essential ports and the inclusion of a notch on the screen. But how could the next MacBook Air of 2022 be if Apple continues to make such choices?

Scheduled to be announced in the first half of next year, information to respect for the alleged design of the next MacBook Air was revealed a few months ago by the Jon Prosser leaker indicating colored body with white keyboard keys and white border screen.

At the time, Jon Prosser claimed that was the MacBook Air design of 2022. Now the 9to5Mac site is betting on another idea: to imagine, based on Apple’s latest launches and bets, how the company’s future model could be. And the result is interesting.