Concept imagine MacBook Air 2022 with notch on screen and iMac colors
The arrival of the new MacBook Pro with Apple’s extremely powerful M1 Pro and M1 Max chips represented a major design change with the end of the Touch Bar, the return of essential ports and the inclusion of a notch on the screen. But how could the next MacBook Air of 2022 be if Apple continues to make such choices?
Scheduled to be announced in the first half of next year, information to respect for the alleged design of the next MacBook Air was revealed a few months ago by the Jon Prosser leaker indicating colored body with white keyboard keys and white border screen.
At the time, Jon Prosser claimed that was the MacBook Air design of 2022. Now the 9to5Mac site is betting on another idea: to imagine, based on Apple’s latest launches and bets, how the company’s future model could be. And the result is interesting.
(Image: Playback/9to5Mac)
As it has always been featured on MacBook Air models, it is much more likely than in 1024 Apple bet much more on developing a thin, light and powerful notebook thanks to the future M2 chip that should equip the model, since the M1 Pro and M1 Max are intended for computers with higher power.
Like the iMac, Apple should bet on a wide variety of colors to make the MacBook Air more personal and recognizable in any environment, but we hope that black and white options will remain available.
For connectors, the MacBook Air from 2022 is expected to have reduced ports compared to the MacBook Pro .The MagSafe should be a highlight, plus at least two USB-C ports.
There is still no further information about the MacBook Air, but more and more news should appear in the coming months confirm we are approaching the beginning of 2022.
OK Also next year Apple should finally present the new Mac Mini with an even more compact design, new iMac with a superior screen 30 inches and also the Mac Pro, which should easily surpass today’s most powerful computers.
Source: 9to5Mac
