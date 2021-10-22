do-elephants-really-have-a-good-memory?

The expression “elephant memory” is very famous, but do elephants really remember things easily? This term comes from the lifestyle of these animals. It turns out that groups are usually led by a matriarch, who needs to memorize the places where there is water in times of drought and food, to ensure the well-being of the entire group.

According to experts, the spatial memorization ability of elephants was built over time through the life experiences of these animals, with the right to adapt to environmental conditions for the survival and perpetuation of the species.

Remarkable recall power, researchers believe, is a big part of how elephants survive. Matriarch elephants, in particular, possess a store of social knowledge that their families can hardly do without, according to a survey of elephants in Kenya’s Amboseli National Park.