Do elephants really have a good memory?

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 22, 2021
0
do-elephants-really-have-a-good-memory?

The expression “elephant memory” is very famous, but do elephants really remember things easily? This term comes from the lifestyle of these animals. It turns out that groups are usually led by a matriarch, who needs to memorize the places where there is water in times of drought and food, to ensure the well-being of the entire group.

  • This insect has greater suction power than an elephant
  • Scientists create robotic elephant trunk made of gelatin
  • The The strongest animals in the world

According to experts, the spatial memorization ability of elephants was built over time through the life experiences of these animals, with the right to adapt to environmental conditions for the survival and perpetuation of the species.

Remarkable recall power, researchers believe, is a big part of how elephants survive. Matriarch elephants, in particular, possess a store of social knowledge that their families can hardly do without, according to a survey of elephants in Kenya’s Amboseli National Park.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

(Image: laurent marx/Pixabay)

Researchers at the University of Sussex in England have found that groups of elephants have a matriarch 55 years are more likely to recognize each other and identify an unknown elephant. Another group of researchers studied three herds of elephants during a severe drought 1993 in Tanzania’s Tarangire National Park, and realized that they just weren’t they recognize each other, but also remember routes to alternative sources of food and water when their normal areas dry up.

These Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) researchers concluded that older elephants remember from a drought in the park that lasted from 55 to 1961, as their groups survived the scarcity by migrating to more distant areas. Elephants also recognize and can track the location of up to 1024 companions at a time, according to a study by the University of Saint Andrews, Scotland. The conclusion is that: yes, the expression “elephant memory” does justice to the animal.

Source: With information from Scientific American, Slate

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

1993 2392

2392 1993

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 22, 2021
0
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Astronomers show organic elements in five planet-forming disks

Astronomers show organic elements in five planet-forming disks

September 15, 2021
Photo of watch video moeen ali 6th time out of virat kohli in test, surpasses jim laker to becomes third spinner most test wicket taker for england

watch video moeen ali 6th time out of virat kohli in test, surpasses jim laker to becomes third spinner most test wicket taker for england

September 5, 2021
Photo of Google TV vs Roku OS | Which system is best for streaming?

Google TV vs Roku OS | Which system is best for streaming?

October 14, 2021
Photo of Battlefield 2042 will be upgraded “inverted” between generations

Battlefield 2042 will be upgraded “inverted” between generations

October 5, 2021
Back to top button