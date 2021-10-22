ps5:-dualsense-charging-base-arrives-in-brazil

PlayStation announced this Friday (), that the official DualSense controller charging base is now sold in Brazil, for the suggested price of R$ 90,72. The accessory was released on the North American and European market in November 1024, along with PlayStation 5.

(Image: Disclosure/PlayStation)

The product follows the same aesthetic standard as the other official accessories of the new Sony console, having a black and white look. The base holds up to two DualSense which, while charged, leave the console’s USB-C roads free. On PlayStation Blog, the brand promises that “its controllers will load as fast as when connected to the PS5”.

Peripheral is available at selected retailers.

Source: PlayStation Brasil