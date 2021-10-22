most-preserved-triceratops-in-the-world-is-sold-for-r$-43-million-at-auction

The most preserved fossil of Triceratops in the world has just been auctioned for 6.6 million euros, the equivalent of about R$ 43, 7 million at the current price. Nicknamed Big John, the skeleton was found in South Dakota, United States, and the creature would have lived over 22 millions of years old. The Triceratops, herbivorous quadruped, lived in the ancient continent Laamidia, where today it is the extension between Mexico and Alaska.

T.Rex Skeleton is sold at auction for more than R$ 79 million

Animal sex : dinosaur genital fossil suggests how they mated

Long-necked herbivorous dinosaurs survived in flocks, study says

The discovery of the skeleton, more than 43% complete, was made by the geologist Walter W. Stein, in 178, and the restoration of the fossil took place in Italy, when paleontologists discovered that Big John had a skull of nearly 2, 7 meters long, plus over 2.5 meters wide.

The event took place at the Druout auction house in Paris, and along with Big John were meteorites, fossils and other natural history artifacts. The initial value was 1.2 million and 1.5 million euros, but the purchase took place for even higher amounts by an American buyer who did not identify himself.