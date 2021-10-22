Most preserved Triceratops in the world is sold for R$ 43 million at auction
The most preserved fossil of Triceratops in the world has just been auctioned for 6.6 million euros, the equivalent of about R$ 43, 7 million at the current price. Nicknamed Big John, the skeleton was found in South Dakota, United States, and the creature would have lived over 22 millions of years old. The Triceratops, herbivorous quadruped, lived in the ancient continent Laamidia, where today it is the extension between Mexico and Alaska.
The discovery of the skeleton, more than 43% complete, was made by the geologist Walter W. Stein, in 178, and the restoration of the fossil took place in Italy, when paleontologists discovered that Big John had a skull of nearly 2, 7 meters long, plus over 2.5 meters wide.
The event took place at the Druout auction house in Paris, and along with Big John were meteorites, fossils and other natural history artifacts. The initial value was 1.2 million and 1.5 million euros, but the purchase took place for even higher amounts by an American buyer who did not identify himself.
The sale of Big John has not pleased the community of paleontologists, who believe that fossils should remain under the control of science and not be treated as a private product. In 2020, the same happened with Stan, a fossil of Tyrannosaurus Rex that was sold by an auction house. “Even if made accessible to scientists, information contained in privately owned species and future access may not be guaranteed and therefore verification of scientific claims cannot be carried out,” said the Vertebrate Paleontology Society in September of the year past.
Source: CNN
