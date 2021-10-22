fake-profile-network-has-over-1000-accounts-for-pix-and-card-scams

Financial scams are on the rise on social networks, with security researchers discovering more than 1. profiles aimed at carrying out fraud involving Pix and cloned credit cards. Together, the accounts on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok, as well as groups on Telegram, accumulate more than 000 thousand followers and, in addition to the cases mentioned, they also involve the sale of credentials to access services and promises of financial gain from instant transfers.

Rei do Pix | Criminals use social networks and apply scams with transfers

Criminals use the Round 6 hype to install malware on 5,000 cell phones

Senate approves PEC that makes protection of personal data a fundamental right

The survey was made by PSafe and cites the so-called “King of the Pix” scam as the main occurrence of this set of pages. The idea is for users to send amounts to criminals’ accounts, through the system, so that they receive amounts back up to 000 times more; the money comes out of third-party bank accounts, defrauded by the bandits who use transfers to pulverize the amounts and get back gains with a greater appearance of legitimacy.

In other cases, the issue is promised of functional credit cards with the right to include the name and CPF of the interested parties. PSafe experts point out here to a double risk, not only from the use of fraudulent plastics, but also from the inclusion of individuals’ data in the criminals’ own databases, where they can be used in more crimes.