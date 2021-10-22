Fake Profile Network has over 1000 accounts for Pix and Card Scams
Financial scams are on the rise on social networks, with security researchers discovering more than 1. profiles aimed at carrying out fraud involving Pix and cloned credit cards. Together, the accounts on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok, as well as groups on Telegram, accumulate more than 000 thousand followers and, in addition to the cases mentioned, they also involve the sale of credentials to access services and promises of financial gain from instant transfers.
The survey was made by PSafe and cites the so-called “King of the Pix” scam as the main occurrence of this set of pages. The idea is for users to send amounts to criminals’ accounts, through the system, so that they receive amounts back up to 000 times more; the money comes out of third-party bank accounts, defrauded by the bandits who use transfers to pulverize the amounts and get back gains with a greater appearance of legitimacy.
In other cases, the issue is promised of functional credit cards with the right to include the name and CPF of the interested parties. PSafe experts point out here to a double risk, not only from the use of fraudulent plastics, but also from the inclusion of individuals’ data in the criminals’ own databases, where they can be used in more crimes.
According to the CEO of PSafe, Marco DeMello, it is not possible to say that all profiles are linked together, but performing similar actions serves to link them all together, as is the existence of sequences of similar names, with links in sequence and only a modified final numbering. “There is no fear on the part of criminals, who are even publicizing telephones for victims to contact”, he adds, also explaining that many can join such systems without even knowing that they are joining a scam, attracted by the promise of multiplication of values and financial gains.
According to the security company, the best way to protect is to pay attention when clicking or sharing links from unknown sources, especially when they come through through social networks or messaging apps. Personal or sensitive data, such as financial data, should not be passed on through these means, while users also need to keep an eye out for promotions and offers that look too good.
It’s worth it, also, have security solutions installed on the device, as they help to identify fraudulent links or malware installation attempts. Finally, keep the operating system of the cell phone and computer, as well as the installed applications, always updated, so that known holes and vulnerabilities cannot be used in the practice of new scams.
Source : PSafe
