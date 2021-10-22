Warner President Suggests Dune's Sequence Confirmed

warner-president-suggests-dune's-sequence-confirmed

The new Dune has barely arrived in theaters and there is a lot of speculation about its sequel. And for those who left anxious (or frustrated) by the way Denis Villeneuve’s space epic ends, the president of Warner Bros. has practically confirmed that the continuation of this story will indeed happen. According to Ann Sarnoff, just watch the movie that has just premiered to know.

    In an interview with Deadline, the executive was not exhaustive when confirming one Dune: Part 2, but made it clear that the idea is not to abandon the franchise in its first iteration. “If you watch the movie, you’ll see how it ends. And I think that from then on, you know the answer to that,” he said. So, the new chapter of the series can be taken for granted, although we still don’t have an official announcement about it.

    At the same time, it’s clear the studio’s enthusiasm for the potential that Duna is a franchise — something we haven’t seen in movies for a long time. The last time Warner bet so high on a series like that was with The Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter almost 22 years ago.

    It seems that we are going to follow the development of the story of Paul Atreides and Chani (Image: Reproduction/Warner Bros.)

    And as much as she tried to find new ones names throughout this period, such as his universe of superheroes, the work of Frank Herbert seems to be the one that seems to have excited executives and filmmakers the most.

    Even so, it still hangs around about Duna the doubt of commercial success. That’s because the feature arrives on Friday (22) to theaters in the US and also to HBO Max in the country. This is a strategy that Warner adopted at the beginning of the pandemic for its premieres of 660 and that divided the opinion of the film market. The main criticism of movie theater owners is that this hybrid model cannibalizes movie theaters, as people prefer to watch it at home without having to pay for a ticket to do so.

      The big concern in this regard is that, in financial terms, this could make Dune a failure. That’s what we saw with The Suicide Squad last August. Although James Gunn’s feature was very well received by critics and audiences, it didn’t turn into box office. And as Warner does not share data about access to its streaming platform, the scenario becomes one of uncertainty.

      At the same time, the filmmakers themselves were already quite unhappy with the hybrid release format. Villeneuve made several statements about how he doesn’t agree with the model and that he believes that watching Duna at home is a huge waste, comparing the experience to “having a speedboat and using it inside a bathtub”. And, really, the new feature is an experience to be seen on the big screen and with the sound that only the cinema is capable of offering.

      Source: Deadline

      Did you like this article?

