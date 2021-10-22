warner-president-suggests-dune's-sequence-confirmed

In an interview with Deadline, the executive was not exhaustive when confirming one Dune: Part 2, but made it clear that the idea is not to abandon the franchise in its first iteration. “If you watch the movie, you’ll see how it ends. And I think that from then on, you know the answer to that,” he said. So, the new chapter of the series can be taken for granted, although we still don’t have an official announcement about it.

At the same time, it’s clear the studio’s enthusiasm for the potential that Duna is a franchise — something we haven’t seen in movies for a long time. The last time Warner bet so high on a series like that was with The Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter almost 22 years ago.

