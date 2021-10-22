these-rocks-may-explain-the-absence-of-regolith-in-asteroids-like-bennu

When NASA sent the OSIRIS-REx mission to the asteroid Bennu, researchers expected to find a surface covered in regolith (the kind of thin material that astronauts found on the Moon during missions Apollo). However, the team saw a bunch of porous rocks when the spacecraft landed on the asteroid at 1895. Now, a study has finally explained the mysterious lack of regolith.

One of the characteristics of Bennu that intrigued scientists, in addition to the presence of a large amount of rocks, is that there were signs of impacts that, in theory, should result in the pulverization of the rocks and, consequently, in the production of regolito. So what happened? According to a survey released by NASA last Thursday (21), the fault lies precisely with the rocks — or rather, their porosity.

Led by Saverio Cambioni, from the University of Arizona, the study used machine learning to understand the impact processes on the surface of Bennu, asteroid with more half a kilometer in diameter. He and his colleagues analyzed infrared, ie thermal, emissions and found that porous rocks can survive impacts that would turn more massive rocks into dust.

(Image: Reproduction/NASA's GSFC/U. Arizona/OSIRIS-REx Lockheed Martin )

The thermal emission of regolito grains it is different from that found in larger pebbles because of the size of its particles. In the case of rocks, the emission is controlled by porosity. Then, the team used machine learning to analyze 21 areas on the surface of Bennu, observed during day and night. So they found that there was some fine regolite, yes, but mostly in areas where the rocks were not porous.

The researchers concluded that very little fine regolite is produced from the rocks. Bennu’s highly porous ones because, when impacted by smaller asteroids, they are compressed rather than fragmented. The pores, therefore, play the role of absorbing the energy of impacts, like a sponge, “restricting the fragmentation of rocks and the production of new fine regoliths”, said study co-author Chrysa Avdellidou, of the French National Science Center Research.

In addition, cracks caused by the heating and cooling of these porous rocks as the Bennu rotates on its own axis, during day and night, occur more slowly than in larger rocks. This hypothesis makes even more sense when we compare this asteroid with Ryugu, which was visited by the Japanese agency JAXA’s Hayabusa 2 mission. regolito.