Apple TV+ is a video streaming service that offers an exclusive catalog of original productions, films, series and documentaries. The platform is already installed on Apple devices, but those who do not have a product from the company — such as Apple TV, for example —, if they want to watch content on TV, they must use other methods.

Connecting Apple TV+ to Your TV

See Apple TV+ prices and learn how to watch

How much does it cost to subscribe to Apple TV+: plans, amounts and payment methods

Some smart TVs are even compatible with the app, but even so, you may be out of options, as you don’t have any of them either. If this is the case for you, be aware that it is possible to work around this situation by connecting Apple TV+ to Chromecast using Google Chrome.

How to connect and install Chromecast on your TV

How to conduct a videoconference on TV with Chromecast

The Google dongle is an excellent ally for those who want to watch movies and series on TV, but don’t have one. smart device. That way, you’ll be able to view Apple TV+ content on your TV, even if you don’t have any company device. Check out below how!

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world to you!

How to connect Apple TV+ to Chromecast through Google Chrome