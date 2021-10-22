Connecting Apple TV+ to Chromecast Using Google Chrome

Apple TV+ is a video streaming service that offers an exclusive catalog of original productions, films, series and documentaries. The platform is already installed on Apple devices, but those who do not have a product from the company — such as Apple TV, for example —, if they want to watch content on TV, they must use other methods.

  • Connecting Apple TV+ to Your TV
  • See Apple TV+ prices and learn how to watch
  • How much does it cost to subscribe to Apple TV+: plans, amounts and payment methods

Some smart TVs are even compatible with the app, but even so, you may be out of options, as you don’t have any of them either. If this is the case for you, be aware that it is possible to work around this situation by connecting Apple TV+ to Chromecast using Google Chrome.

  • How to connect and install Chromecast on your TV
  • How to conduct a videoconference on TV with Chromecast

The Google dongle is an excellent ally for those who want to watch movies and series on TV, but don’t have one. smart device. That way, you’ll be able to view Apple TV+ content on your TV, even if you don’t have any company device. Check out below how!

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world to you!

How to connect Apple TV+ to Chromecast through Google Chrome

Step 1: through Google Chrome, go to Apple TV+ and start watching some content.

Access Apple TV+ through Google Chrome and play content (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2

: Once this is done, click on the “Three dots” icon in the upper right corner of the browser and, in the menu that opens then select “Transmit”.

Click on “Three dots” and select “Transmit” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno )

Step 3: Choose which device you want to broadcast to. Remember that the PC and the dongle must be connected to the same internet network.

Choose which Chromecast you want to start broadcasting on (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 4

: once this is done, a blue icon will be displayed on the top menu, indicating that the content is already being played on the TV, through Chromecast.

The blue icon will indicate that the content is already playing on the TV (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Important: this procedure may require a high degree of processing from your PC, so be aware of this detail. If this option is not feasible in your case, it is still possible to connect the PC to the TV via an HDMI cable.

Step 5: to end the transmission, just click on the “Stream” icon in the top menu, hover over the Chromecast name and click “Stop Streaming”.

Click on the “Transmission” icon and select “Stop transmission” to end it (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Ready! You can now connect Apple TV+ to Chromecast using Google Chrome to watch movies and series directly on your TV.

