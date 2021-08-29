virat kohli-aaqib javed: virat kohli is a typical asian player, he’s vulnerable against controlled outswing in england; Says aaqib javed: Why Virat Kohli is having trouble scoring runs in England, former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed told

Highlights

Virat Kohli scored a half-century in the second innings of the Headingley Test

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has so far failed to perform as expected against England in the ongoing Test series. It has been almost two years since Kohli scored a century in international cricket.

In the second innings of the Headingley Test, Virat’s half-century came with the bat but it could not be of any use to the team. The Indian team was defeated by hosts England in the third Test by an innings margin. In the first five innings of the current series against England, Kohli has been able to score only 124 runs at a modest average of around 25.

Former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed has given reasons for Virat’s failure in England. Aaqib said on Pak TV’s YouTube channel, ‘Virat is a typical Asian batsman. He can be more successful in Australia but where the ball swings out from the front, he has a problem. Kohli made his last Test century in the year 2019 against Bangladesh in the Pink Ball Test.

England and India are currently tied at 1-1 in the 5-match series. The fourth Test match of the series will be played at The Oval from September 2. For the fourth test match, the Indian team can change its playing XI.

Kohli has got good starts many times in this series but he has failed to convert it into big scores. Aaqib said, ‘Kohli will find it difficult in England and South Africa. Where the ball will seam and swing. Because he goes to chase the ball.

Kohli’s counterpart, England captain Joe Root, is in excellent form at the moment. Root has scored 507 runs in 5 innings with 3 consecutive centuries in the current series.