October 22, 2021
DailyMotion (Android l iOS l Web) is one of the largest video platforms today and has major media as partners media such as Exame and TV Cultura. If you are a user, be aware that it is possible to upload videos on your own account.

The process is even quite simple; however, it is restricted to the web version of DailyMotion. Check out the complete walkthrough below!

    DailyMotion: How to upload videos?

    Step 1:

    access DailyMotion by computer and, on top right corner of the screen, click “Settings”. In the window that will appear from this action, select the option again.

    Access the Platform Settings (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

    Step 2: on the next page, click the “Load” command and then select the button highlighted in blue on the right side of the screen.

    Click on the indicated command (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

    Step 3:

    Select a file from your computer or, if you prefer, drag it to the indicated area. Before choosing the video, however, make sure it meets the specifications determined by the platform.

    Send the file to upload (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

    Step 4: provide basic information about the video such as title, category and language. Once that’s done, go to the “Advanced Options” tab.

    Edit the video information (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

    Step 5: set the video again and if you want to monetize it, go to the next tab. If that’s not the case, just click “Publish”. To access the video later, enter the “Library” and then click on the “Your Uploads” option.

    Finally, click on “Publish” (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

    Ready! Now you know how to upload videos to DailyMotion.

