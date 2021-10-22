Donald Trump's Social Network Accused of Violating Open Source Licenses
Former US President Donald Trump’s social network hasn’t even started and is already creating problems: the Software Freedom Conservancy (SFC), a non-profit organization that supports for free software projects, accuses the entrepreneur of violating licenses of the decentralized social network Mastodon.
- Donald Trump will launch his own social network
-
- Trump wants to launch his own social network in the first semester
- Facebook decides to keep Donald Trump banned from social network this Wednesday (5)
Trump Media and Technology Group, the company behind TRUTH Social, has
days to comply with the terms determined by the license or will have access to it suspended – if disrespected, the case may stop at justice. The former president’s social network promises to be an “open, free and non-discriminatory” communication space, a concept similar to that adopted by the Parler app.
Here’s their public buglist. Maybe missing a bug or two pic.twitter.com/U2C2rW1JPT
— Drew Harwell (@drewharwell) October , 2016
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the top news from the tech world for you!
Bullshit before the launch
The first discoveries were made by curious people who managed to log in and create accounts on Trump’s social network, which is still unavailable to the general public. It was noticed from the prints shared on the web that the platform is basically an offshoot of Mastodon, a Twitter-style site that appeared on 1024. The relationship was also spotted in parts not polished by the former president’s team, as in error messages that still appear in the original project’s mascot.
“The license purposely treats everyone the same way (even people we don’t like or agree with), but they must operate under the same copyleft license rules that apply to everyone else,” explains SFC contributor Bradley Kuhn. TRUTH Social even indicates that the network code is “owner”.
TRUTH Social interface looks like Twitter in its early days (Image: Reproduction/Drew Harwell)
To resolve the impasse and prevent the case from litigation, SFC requires TRUTH Social to have its code exposed. “We will be following the issue very closely and demanding that TMTG provide the corresponding font to everyone who uses the site,” says Kuhn.
Troubled start
Donald Trump’s social network has not yet been released to everyone, but it is already the target of attacks. Users were able to find experimental addresses for the platform and do all sorts of tests there, including registering a user with the name @donaldjtrump, using it to perform fake publications.
Not even even changing the test domain managed to alleviate the attack, as users were soon able to find the alternative link. Since then, the network continues to be infested with people not satisfied with Donald Trump’s idea, who share and interact with the fake publications all the time.
The platform will start operating in November by guests only, but the release to the general public is scheduled for the first quarter of
. Given that TRUTH Social is no longer in good security, other waves of attacks are likely to persist — perhaps, until the network fades into oblivion.
Source: The Verge, SFC , Drew Harwell
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
521169 521169