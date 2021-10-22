donald-trump's-social-network-accused-of-violating-open-source-licenses

Former US President Donald Trump’s social network hasn’t even started and is already creating problems: the Software Freedom Conservancy (SFC), a non-profit organization that supports for free software projects, accuses the entrepreneur of violating licenses of the decentralized social network Mastodon.

Donald Trump will launch his own social network



Trump wants to launch his own social network in the first semester

Facebook decides to keep Donald Trump banned from social network this Wednesday (5)

Trump Media and Technology Group, the company behind TRUTH Social, has

days to comply with the terms determined by the license or will have access to it suspended – if disrespected, the case may stop at justice. The former president’s social network promises to be an “open, free and non-discriminatory” communication space, a concept similar to that adopted by the Parler app.