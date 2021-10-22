toyota-and-suzuki-join-forces-in-“cheap-hybrid”-suv-for-emerging-markets

Toyota and Suzuki want to expand the reach of the partnership that already exists in the Indian market to other countries considered to be emerging. For this, they joined forces approximately a year ago in the design of a low-cost hybrid SUV, which, in the future, may also have a 100% electric version. The idea is to send to the market a product with a “Suzuki face” and Toyota technology.

According to the German site Automobilwoche, the focus is to hit, among other rivals, Hyundai Creta. For this, the work is aimed at creating a model that brings together characteristics of the Suzuki Across and the Toyota Yaris Cross that is currently sold in Europe (and has nothing to do with the common model of the hatch that runs here in Brazil).

The new model could be born under the Indian brand Maruti, which is majority owned by Suzuki. It is working, together with Toyota, on a broad portfolio of hybrid and electric vehicles targeting emerging markets in Asia, Africa, Central America and South America, perhaps with Brazil in the crosshairs.