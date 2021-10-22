Toyota and Suzuki join forces in “cheap hybrid” SUV for emerging markets
Toyota and Suzuki want to expand the reach of the partnership that already exists in the Indian market to other countries considered to be emerging. For this, they joined forces approximately a year ago in the design of a low-cost hybrid SUV, which, in the future, may also have a 100% electric version. The idea is to send to the market a product with a “Suzuki face” and Toyota technology.
According to the German site Automobilwoche, the focus is to hit, among other rivals, Hyundai Creta. For this, the work is aimed at creating a model that brings together characteristics of the Suzuki Across and the Toyota Yaris Cross that is currently sold in Europe (and has nothing to do with the common model of the hatch that runs here in Brazil).
The new model could be born under the Indian brand Maruti, which is majority owned by Suzuki. It is working, together with Toyota, on a broad portfolio of hybrid and electric vehicles targeting emerging markets in Asia, Africa, Central America and South America, perhaps with Brazil in the crosshairs.
Ambitious product
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
There is still no official information regarding the design, configuration or even the name of the future “hybrid and cheap” SUV that Suzuki and Toyota are building together, but a source heard by the Times Of India assured that it will arrive to make an impact. “It is an ambitious product and perhaps the first totally new collaborative vehicle that the two companies have developed together,” he commented, on condition of anonymity.
The same source said that the SUV that is under development it won’t be the only fruit of the partnership focusing outside India. “The companies’ original plan was to look at strong hybrids and electrified versions, but now they’re focusing on pure electricity and even fuel cells. Nothing has been finalized yet, but we can say with certainty that there is a future together.”
Source: Automobil Woche, Times Of India, Daily Echo
