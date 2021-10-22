Apple Car may have the same batteries as Tesla cars; see why
Even without official confirmations, the Apple Car continues moving the automotive news with lots of behind-the-scenes information. According to Reuters, Apple requires that the batteries for its autonomous car (which will also be electric) be made only in the United States. With this, companies like CATL and BYD, listed to be the suppliers of these materials, can be discarded, causing the Cupertino giant to target another manufacturer: Panasonic.
The Japanese are responsible for manufacturing Tesla’s electric car batteries and not they would have difficulties moving a team or a factory to production in the United States. The other two companies, both from China, would have enormous difficulties to meet this need, mainly due to logistics and physical capacity, which is very limited on US soil.
Apple has encountered enormous difficulties to form a team capable of manufacturing the Apple Car, internally called Project Titan. After seeing Hyundai give up the business for not wanting to be a mere supporting role, Apple began to consider the possibility of making the cars itself, even with very close partners like Foxconn having already entered the automotive market.
Sought by Reuters staff to comment on the news, the companies denied or declined to discuss the issue .
Source: Reuters
