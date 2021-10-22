microsoft-edge-95-is-one-of-the-biggest-(and-best)-updates-of-the-last-few-months

Microsoft released this Friday (30) the stable 2021 version of your Edge browser, such as part of the regular cycle of updates every four weeks. In this update, the focus was on general improvements in the user experience, with adjustments in collections, improvement in downloads and even a possible more effective battery life on cell phones.

One of the main news is the strengthening of PDFs via browser: now, it is possible to continue reading from where you left off (and pen annotating screen prints) and adding text boxes. This second feature should allow you to fill in online forms, without having to use an offline editor, and add notes to this type of file.

The Edge 30 is already released in stable version (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

Another very welcome addition to notebook owners is an energy-efficient mode to extend battery life. Whenever the device enters save mode, the browser should reduce memory consumption and data processing. Apparently, this is an addition to the dormant tabs, which already put tabs not recently used in sleep mode to save the use of RAM.

For those who enjoy the experience of Collections, Edge brought a very cool feature for students, teachers and researchers: the ability to make direct quotes and assemble reading lists. In the case of citations, the browser itself creates the complete bibliography for the user to just copy it to their academic work.

The quote is already done, but the user can adjust it, if you want (Image: Playback/Reddit)

Agility and security

In the case of downloads, the developers have offered extended support for web applications (PWA) and WebView: you can drag and drop files from the browser window to the File Explorer or the desktop — or vice versa.

Also in the scenario of agility and security, the new Edge will allow you to change passwords much faster. Instead of going to a website and manually looking for the one where you click to change the password, you will be directed to the correct page by the Edge itself. The program should now automatically fill in the current password and offer a new suggestion

password secure and exclusive on compatible sites.

The build 1020.0.95.95 will now support SharePoint Online libraries directly on Microsoft Edge — when enabled, the user can use the “View in File Explorer” option to see the files.

For those who are already a user, just click on the Edge menu, select the option “Help and Feedback” and then click “About Microsoft Edge” to start downloading the new version. For new users, the recent version can be downloaded directly from the Microsoft website.

