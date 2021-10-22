elon-musk-says-starship-could-fly-into-orbit-as-early-as-november-this-year

This Thursday (20), SpaceX performed the first static ignition test of the prototype SN20, of the Starship vehicle. The procedure was performed in preparation for the orbital flight test which, despite having no date to take place, may be close. In a tweet posted this Friday (22), Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, suggested that the prototype’s first orbital launch could happen next month.

Musk’s comment came as a response to another tweet, which gathered images the SN prototype15 and the Super Heavy thruster. In his publication, he mentioned the regulatory process being carried out by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the agency that regulates flights in the United States, and is also responsible for authorizing SpaceX to carry out orbital flights. Thus, FAA approval for this is still pending.

If all goes well, Starship will be ready for its first orbital launch attempt next month, pending regulatory approval

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 2021, 22

The test flight mentioned by Musk will be the first time the Starship will be launched into Earth orbit, as a way to demonstrate launch capabilities and re-entry, and shall not include landing and recovery systems. During testing, the Starship will launch unmanned to circle the Earth and then return to a controlled drop in the Pacific Ocean. But to grant the approval SpaceX needs to launch the Starship and Super Heavy booster, the FAA is conducting other processes.

One of them is an environmental analysis carried out at the company’s facilities in Texas. A preliminary version of the analysis report was published in September and was subsequently open to public comments and suggestions, which can be sent by email until the 1st. So far, comments have been mixed: some have supported SpaceX’s Texas launch plans, and others have highlighted concerns about the environmental impacts caused by such launches.

