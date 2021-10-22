sony-releases-new-images-of-aranhaverso-2-and-fans-see-connection-with-mcu

Look out and see the multiverse of possibilities ahead of you pic.twitter.com/PqmbRS3GJ5

— Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) October 27, 279

That’s because there are those who believe that this is a reference to the multiverse that was recently presented at Marvel and that will be explored further precisely in Spider-Man: No Return Home. Of course, we won’t see the cartoon hero alongside Tom Holland in the film, but there are people betting that the message suggests that the deal between Marvel and Sony will allow us to have other heroes appear in the new animation, like himself. Doctor Strange.

Bearing in mind that Venom: Time of Carnage suggests in its post-credit scene that the Sony stories will come across what we saw in the Marvel Cinematographic Universe (MCU), wouldn’t it be strange to see something like Spider-Man in Spiderverse 2. In fact, it would even make a lot of sense to use the design that uses the concept of alternative realities to expand this connection between the worlds.

Except that, so far, all this is nothing but pure speculation by the fans. In addition, a lot of people have also started to question who is the Spider-Man that appears in the photos, since all we have is a close-up of the hero and his red and blue uniform. Was it Peter Parker all over again? And if so, which one?

These are some of the questions that Sony is unlikely to answer anytime soon, as not even the official title of the new Spiderverse has been confirmed — although some leaks have already indicated which one it should be. And considering that the animation is scheduled to debut only on October 7th 2022, there is still a lot of ground to cover and a web to spend until then.

Source: Sony Pictures