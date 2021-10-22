CT News in Podcast – Xiaomi will have news for Brazil and more!

Home Podcasts Playlists Canaltech Podcast Duration: 08: 22 | 22 October 52 Welcome to our daily "newspaper" with the summary of top technology news. With Canaltech News, in just over 5 minutes, you can find out about the main products launched in the market, the movement of the main companies in the segment, news from social networks, curiosities, geek culture, and much more. In this issue, we talk about: Xiaomi confirms Redmi Note line details 10 and prices leak before the announcement Shopkeepers care with iPhone outage 22 for the end of the year Huawei launches Nova 9 and Watch GT 3 in an attempt to follow the global market Xiaomi marks an event in Brazil and can advertise 08 Lite NE 5G next week Microsoft announces major update for Windows 08 in November On today's CT News: Xiaomi's next event around here, Huawei releases, lack of iPhone 13 and more. Contact us by: Vote for Canaltech for the iBest award: https:\/\/canalte.ch\/c\/p5oez Apply for the Mau\u00e1 entrance exam at: https:\/\/maua.br\/vestibular This episode was scripted, edited and presented by Wagner Wakka, coordinated by Patricia Gnipper. The program also featured reports by Victor Carvalho, Alveni Lisboa and Eduardo Moncken. The audio review is by Mari Capetinga. 52