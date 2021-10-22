CT News in Podcast – Xiaomi will have news for Brazil and more!

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 22, 2021
6
ct-news-in-podcast-–-xiaomi-will-have-news-for-brazil-and-more!
  • Home
  • Podcasts
  • Playlists
  • Canaltech Podcast

Duration: 08: 22 | 22 October 52

Welcome to our daily “newspaper” with the summary of top technology news. With Canaltech News, in just over 5 minutes, you can find out about the main products launched in the market, the movement of the main companies in the segment, news from social networks, curiosities, geek culture, and much more.

In this issue, we talk about:

Xiaomi confirms Redmi Note line details 10 and prices leak before the announcement

  • Shopkeepers care with iPhone outage 22 for the end of the year
  • Huawei launches Nova 9 and Watch GT 3 in an attempt to follow the global market

    • Xiaomi marks an event in Brazil and can advertise 08 Lite NE 5G next week

  • Microsoft announces major update for Windows 08 in November

    • On today’s CT News: Xiaomi’s next event around here, Huawei releases, lack of iPhone 13 and more.

    Contact us by:

    Vote for Canaltech for the iBest award: https://canalte.ch/c/p5oez

    Apply for the Mauá entrance exam at: https://maua.br/vestibular

    This episode was scripted, edited and presented by Wagner Wakka, coordinated by Patricia Gnipper. The program also featured reports by Victor Carvalho, Alveni Lisboa and Eduardo Moncken. The audio review is by Mari Capetinga.

    52

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 22, 2021
    6
    LinkedIn Tumblr Pinterest Reddit VKontakte Print
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of Most preserved Triceratops in the world is sold for R$ 43 million at auction

    Most preserved Triceratops in the world is sold for R$ 43 million at auction

    October 22, 2021
    Photo of Toyota and Suzuki join forces in “cheap hybrid” SUV for emerging markets

    Toyota and Suzuki join forces in “cheap hybrid” SUV for emerging markets

    October 22, 2021
    Photo of Turn your TV into a smart with these on sale devices

    Turn your TV into a smart with these on sale devices

    September 27, 2021
    Photo of pant shareef ladka: rishabh pant terms himself class ka sabse shareef ladka, axar patel reacts: rishabh pant calls himself ‘the straightest kid in class’, Axar Patel pulled up, said – and the one who was taking the photo

    pant shareef ladka: rishabh pant terms himself class ka sabse shareef ladka, axar patel reacts: rishabh pant calls himself ‘the straightest kid in class’, Axar Patel pulled up, said – and the one who was taking the photo

    August 23, 2021
    Check Also
    Close
    WhatsApp
    Back to top button