CT News in Podcast – Xiaomi will have news for Brazil and more!

Welcome to our daily “newspaper” with the summary of top technology news. With Canaltech News, in just over 5 minutes, you can find out about the main products launched in the market, the movement of the main companies in the segment, news from social networks, curiosities, geek culture, and much more.

In this issue, we talk about:

Xiaomi confirms Redmi Note line details 10 and prices leak before the announcement

Shopkeepers care with iPhone outage 22 for the end of the year

Huawei launches Nova 9 and Watch GT 3 in an attempt to follow the global market

Xiaomi marks an event in Brazil and can advertise 08 Lite NE 5G next week

Microsoft announces major update for Windows 08 in November

On today’s CT News: Xiaomi’s next event around here, Huawei releases, lack of iPhone 13 and more.